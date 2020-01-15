Griffith inks with N.C. A&T

West Stokes senior Logan Griffith with his siblings and parents, Larry and Traci Griffith. - West Stokes senior Logan Griffith signs his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina A&T in front of family, coaches, and school administration. -

West Stokes senior Logan Griffith has full-field a childhood dream with he officially signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for North Carolina A&T in late November. The Aggies had been eyeing the pitcher since the summer of his sophomore year.

“I feel it will be a really good fit for me because the pitching coach has experience with kids that pitch like me,” Griffith added. I had several small community colleges and a few D2 and D3 schools looking at me, but when I got that D1 offer from A&T there was no question on where I was going. My mom and dad helped make this happen, but my mom has been one of my biggest supporters and I wouldn’t be where I’m at without her. With all the stuff she had done, there is no way I could ever repay her.”

Griffith has had a solid career while at West and has been named to the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference honorable mention team during his sophomore year and then was selected all-conference last season where he batted .361 with 27 runs scored and 19 RBI’s. He pitched 35.1 innings and the sidewinder averaged a little more than a strikeout per inning with 39 and recorded a 3.37 ERA in mostly relief work.

“Logan is a young man who works harder than anyone and desperately wants to be the best that he can be,” said Wildcats’ baseball coach Jonathan Fansler. “He was a catalyst for our team last year with his work on the mound and as a utility player, he helped us tremendously.”

“Logan is the type of player that you can put anywhere on the field and not have to worry about whether or not he will make the play. On the mound, Logan’s unique side-arm delivery is what makes him such a difficult pitcher to hit, and I have no doubt that his unique delivery has allowed him to be able sign to play at the next level. North Carolina A&T is getting a good young man, a competitor, and a good young ball player that is willing to listen and learn.”

Griffith is a member of the First Baptist Church and will major in Kinesiology, Recreational/Sports Management, while attending the university. He is the son of Larry and Traci Griffith of King.

“From the time he started playing, we knew he had something special, especially when he started pitching and using his sidearm and submarine motion,” said Logan’s mother Traci. “This kid was coming at you from different angles and not many can do that. The batters never knew where the ball would be released from. We knew then he would go somewhere, but now being a D1 commit to A&T is crazy exciting and I love knowing he will only be an hour away where I can pop up any ole time. “

“We also liked that all of the athletics are in this together. They have to commit to so many hours of study hall each week. The coaches show that they care about their education not just athletic capability. When Logan first went to a camp there, he said this is where I wanna play and listening to Lo talk about the coaches gives me a sense of relief that this is right fit for him.”

Griffith will get to play his career at War Memorial Coliseum in Greensboro and according to Wikipedia; it’s the oldest playing field in North Carolina and one of the top 15 oldest in the country.

“The campus is really nice, but being able to play on a field with so much history is going to be pretty neat.”

North Carolina A&T is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and participate at the NCAA Division I level.

West Stokes senior Logan Griffith with his siblings and parents, Larry and Traci Griffith. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_9659.jpg West Stokes senior Logan Griffith with his siblings and parents, Larry and Traci Griffith. West Stokes senior Logan Griffith signs his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina A&T in front of family, coaches, and school administration. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_9661.jpg West Stokes senior Logan Griffith signs his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina A&T in front of family, coaches, and school administration.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.