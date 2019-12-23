Badgett signs with Salem College

Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ senior Raegan Badgett with her father Brian and her grandparents. - Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Raegan Badgett signs her national letter of intent to play softball at Salem College in front of family, coaches, and school administrators. -

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ senior Raegan Badgett has fulfilled a childhood dream and signed her national letter of intent to play softball for Salem College and Coach Kierston Garner, a former North Stokes softball player.

“I feel very proud and accomplished,” said the athlete. “It’s like all my hard work hard and efforts are paying off for me. The campus is really pretty and everyone was so nice. I really loved the calming environment and how open it was. I just knew during my visit that this was the place for me because it felt like home.”

Badgett only considered one other school, Belmont Abbey College. She primarily pitches, but also plays in the outfield. She is a consistent .300 hitter during her high school career and her time with Harry Jones and the Carolina Cardinals. She has been selected to the Northwest All-Tournament team for the last three seasons and has been the Sauras’ primary pitcher for the last three years.

“Raegan was really good her freshman year, but had some back issues during her sophomore season,” said South Stokes’ coach Rick Mchone. “She recovered and had a solid season last year for us. I told Kierston (Salem’s coach) over the summer that she could pitch for her and from my understanding, she threw the ball pretty well last summer.

“I’m pretty excited for her and what she can accomplish at the next level if she will work. I’ve always told the kids I’ve coached over and over again that playing in college is hard and it’s the coaches’ lively hood. You have to be tough and I’m going to do everything I can to make you tough and prepare you.”

When Badgett talked about her experience at South Stokes and the people who inspired her, she didn’t hesitate when saying, “Coach Rick.”

“I have grown in my time at South and Rick is a big reason for that. He pushes you and will catch a nerve. He just has that look and he doesn’t have to say a word. You know when you mess up and you know when he approves. He has taught me how to handle the responsibilities of my choices and I just love him for that.”

Badgett is a member of HOSA and enjoys hiking, fishing, and hunting. She is going to major in psychology while at Salem College. She is the daughter of Brian Badgett of Walnut Cove and Tara Campbell of Advance.

“I’m very happy for her and she has worked very hard to get where she is,” said Badgett. “I enjoyed the whole experience of our visit from speaking with the coaches to the admissions office. I like that it is close by and that I will be able to go to every home game. I’m very excited and proud of her.”

Salem College is a member of the NCAA Division III and competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

