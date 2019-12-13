Wildcats take opening night win

Wildcats’ Elan Muniz (15) scores two of this 15 points against West Forsyth on Wednesday. - West Stokes’ senior Isaac Spainhour (12) led his team with 17 points against West Forsyth, including 12 in the third quarter. -

KING – Opening night for West Stokes boys’ basketball was postponed by more than two-weeks because of the football team’s run to the 2A West Finals. After having the team together for only two practices, the Wildcats dusted off a poor offensive showing in the first half against West Forsyth and beat the 4A School 50-32 to start the season.

“The first half was ugly,” said long time Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “I thought our defense was way ahead of our offense tonight. Our timing was off, we got clogged up, the ball didn’t move as much as we wanted it to, but we got better in the second half. We got to get Elan (Muniz) and Isaac (Spainhour) moving together to open up things for Kelin (Parsons). It’s a good win against a good 4A team, especially with only two days of practice.”

The Titans started the game on a 5-2 run in the first two minutes with Luke Mickey scoring the Wildcats only points in the first 2:06 of the game. Parsons cut the lead to one and then an offensive rebound by Spainhour gave the home team a 6-5 edge with 3:02 left in the first quarter. West finished the period off on an 8-2 run and led 10-7 after the opening period.

Muniz knocked down a pair of three-pointer putting the Cats up 16-10, but the visitors scored five points in the last 50-seconds and cut the deficit to 21-20 at the half.

The Wildcats’ offensive ignited for 20 points in the third period. Spainhour tallied 12 points in the quarter and help extend the home team’s lead to 41-24 to start the last stanza.

The lead grew as much as 21 points in the fourth quarter and Coach Spainhour started emptying the bench with more than three minutes left in the game.

Isaac led the team with 17 points and Muniz added 15. CJ Smith scored 13 for the Titans.

“We’ll go back to work in practice and see what we can do to get better,” added Coach Spainhour. “It might take us a while for things to smooth out, but as we go along we have a chance to be pretty good, if it all comes together.”

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

