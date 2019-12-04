Hawkins makes it official, signs with Western Carolina

Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Reid Hawkins signs her letter of intent to play softball for Western Carolina University in front of family, coaches, and school administrators. - Robert Money | The Stokes News North senior Reid Hawkins with her parents, Doug and Gwen Hawkins. -

DANBURY — In January 2018, North Stokes’ softball player Reid Hawkins committed to Western Carolina University as a sophomore. Last month, the senior made it official when she signed her national letter of intent to play for the Catamounts next season.

She also considered Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, UNC Wilmington, and Liberty University.

“I’m excited and I feel very blessed to have this opportunity and the ability to play softball,” said Hawkins. “When I visited Western and toured the campus it was during the fall and it was so beautiful. I’ve always grown up around the beach, but when I went to the mountains, I just fell in love with it and knew immediately that this was home.”

She was a member of last year’s team that captured the NCHSAA 1A state championship in a two-game sweep of Camden County on the campus of N.C. State. Hawkins batted .532 last season and has a career .441 batting average. She scored 36 runs, had 41 hits, recorded 23 RBIs, and roped 14 doubles during her junior campaign. The second baseman only had three strikeouts in 97 plate appearances and had an on-base percentage of .578. She only made one error in 63 chances last season and has eight career errors in 201 chances for a fielding percentage of .960.

“Reid’s hitting was awesome this past year,” said Viking coach Jeff Frye. “(The ball) looked like a pumpkin to her. She had a couple of games where she struggled, but she was the most consistent hitter we had throughout the season. Not the big hit, but as far as getting on base, moving runners, and just doing the small things. When Reid bats you just assume she is going to get on base and that’s a great feeling as a coach. I’ve been hard on her, but she is such a great kid with a great work ethic and always does the right things.”

The softball player has many accolades since starting her freshman year for the Vikings. She is a three-time Northwest 1A All-Conference selection, all-region in 2018 and 2019, and voted to the 1A All-State team last season. She was also voted as the MVP of the Northwest Tournament this past year.

“It’s been a lot of hard work to get where I am now,” added Hawkins. “Other than my dad, Jeff has pushed me and has definitely inspired me. He has driven me crazy at times, but I’m glad he was the one that got to coach me here.”

Reid is a member of the Oak Ridge Baptist Church youth group and is a National Honor Society member, Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Students. She is the daughter of Doug and Gwen Hawkins.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” said her father. “We are proud of her and proud of everything she has accomplished. As a dad and coach, you know you are getting to the end of the road and that’s a little tough. Being four hours away during the week is going to be tough, but as far as ballgames, I don’t plan on missing one. I may have to work until I’m a hundred, but I’m not going to miss a ballgame.”

Western Carolina is a member of the Southern Conference. Hawkins will major in Recreational Therapy.

