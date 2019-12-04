County wrestlers in early-season action

Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News South Stokes’ Cody Lawson won four matches at the Western Guilford Duals. - Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ Lucus Utt wins in an earlier match this year. - Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Kendall Caudill gets the pin against Western Alamance. -

North, South, and West Stokes’ wrestling programs were all in action this past week, with the Sauras sweeping the Western Guilford Duals, the Vikings going 2-2 at the Eastern Randolph Duals, and the Wildcats competed at the 45th Annual Tigerland Classic at Ragsdale High.

South, ranked third in the latest 1A polls from rankwrestler.com, recorded team wins against High Point Central (48-36), RJ Reynolds (48-36), Western Alamance (60-24), and Southwest Guilford (46-34).

Cody Lawson (126 pounds), Johnny Dotson (152 pounds), Jackson Boles (170 pounds), Nick Heavener (182 pounds), Jordan Mitchell (195 pounds), and Dylan Schoolcraft (220 pounds) were all undefeated on the day, winning four matches each, except for Schoolcraft, who won three.

Kaleb Mitchell (160 pounds), Nathan Wood (285 pounds), and Nathan Grogan (113 pounds) were 3-1, and Kendell Caudill (106 pounds) won two matches. South forfeited the 132- and 145-pound weight classes during all four contests.

The Sauras have five wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in their respected weight classes. Johnny Dotson (7-3) is ranked fourth, Cody Lawson (9-1) is ranked third, Kaleb Mitchell (8-1) and Jordan Mitchell (9-1) are both ranked second, and reigning two-time state champion Jackson Boles is sitting at No. 1.

The Vikings won matches against host school Eastern Randolph 42-36 and Providence Grove 54-30. They dropped matches against Southwest Randolph (60-18) and Thomasville (48-34).

Hunter Fulp (106 pounds), Clayton Utt (113 pounds), Ethan Puckett (152 pounds), and Michael Petree (170 pounds) won with pins against Eastern Randolph and James Stevens (138 pounds), Lucas Utt (145 pounds), Dakota Taylor (160 pounds), and Jace Chatman (220 pounds), won by forfeits. The Vikings had to forfeit the 113- and 145-pound weight classes.

Against Providence Grove, Fulp, Clayton Utt, Puckett, Petree, and Chatman won by pins and Stevens, Lucas Utt, Jacob Murray, and Smith recorded wins by forfeit.

North had four wrestlers to win against Southwest Randolph. Stevens scored a 9-3 victory over Noah Williams and Lucas Utt beat Nathan Mabe 4-1. Petree and Fulp pinned their opponents.

Against Thomasville, Stevens and Chatman recorded pins, Fulp won an 11-1 major decision, and Lucas Utt, Dakota Taylor, and Murray won by forfeitures.

The Vikings have four wrestlers ranked in the top 10. Fulp (6-0) is No. 3, Levi Collins (2-1) is ranked fifth, Petree (5-1) is sixth, and Orion Martin (3-0) is seventh in the heavyweight division.

West Stokes wrestled in varsity and JV individual tournaments. Dakota Edwards (106 pounds) and Philip Lowman (145 pounds) won gold medals at the varsity level and Bryan Gordon (182 pounds) placed fourth. Austin Handy (113 pounds) won first at the JV level with Seth Ingle (126 pounds) finishing third, and Cai Parks (132 pounds) fourth.

Edwards pinned Union Pines’ Jayden Crawford in 18 seconds, beat No. 1 seed Tyler Smith from Ragsdale 17-10 and then won 2-0 in the championship match against No. 3 seed Joseph Burns from West Forsyth.

Lowman’s road to the championship started with a 13-1 major decision over South Central’s Cody Smull. Lowman then defeated Trinity’s Alex Minish 8-2 and won the gold medal match when Union Pines’ Anthony Malone forfeited.

Cole Waddell (120 pounds), Landon Neal (132 pounds), and Joshua Forrest (138 pounds) also participated in the varsity tournament, gaining good tough mat experience.

South Stokes’ Cody Lawson won four matches at the Western Guilford Duals. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_Cody-Lawson.jpg South Stokes’ Cody Lawson won four matches at the Western Guilford Duals. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ Lucus Utt wins in an earlier match this year. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lucus-Utt.jpg North Stokes’ Lucus Utt wins in an earlier match this year. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Kendall Caudill gets the pin against Western Alamance. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Kendall-Caudill-106lbs.jpg The Sauras’ Kendall Caudill gets the pin against Western Alamance. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193 or rmoney@thestokesnews.com.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193 or rmoney@thestokesnews.com.