Sauras sweep Trinity in different ways

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hosted its first home basketball games of the young season against Trinity High last Tuesday, with the boys taking a narrow 55-52 victory over the Bulldogs and the girls running away with their contest, winning 61-32.

“When you miss 17 free throws you shouldn’t win a game,” said boys coach Jason Clark. “Sometimes you get lucky and win even when it feels like a loss. It was a very frustrating win and I’m sure all coaches have those. You put yourselves in position and get on the line and then we don’t convert. If we don’t buckle down and start making them and rebound the ball better, it’s going to be a long season.”

South was 0-for-4 from the charity stripe in the first quarter but only trailed 8-6 on three inside buckets by Elijah Mitchell and Daniel Fulk.

The Sauras (2-0) reached the free throw line 10 more times in the second period and managed to make six of them to trail by just 23-22 at the half. Senior Landon Parsons and Fulk led the way with six points each in the first two quarters.

“We only had six rebounds in the first half and that’s bad,” Clark added. “We needed to be more aggressive and go after the loose balls to help us get in transition. If we can’t get rebounds, it takes us out of the flow of the game. Believe me, we have a lot to work on before our next game.”

The Bulldogs increased their lead to 35-26 midway through the third stanza forcing Clark into a timeout. Coming out of that break, South responded and went on a 10-1 run to knot the game at 36-36 on a made free throw by Matthew Montgomery with 12.6 seconds left in the quarter. The Bulldogs’ Ben Owens nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving the visitors a 39-36 advantage with eight minutes to play.

Parsons trimmed the lead to one point only to see Trinity increase their margin at six points (50-44) with 3:48 left in the game. Back-to-back buckets by the Sauras over the two-minutes cut the lead down to 51-50 with 1:36 to play.

Out of a timeout, Parsons drained a three-pointer from the left-wing, giving South a 53-51 lead with 53.9 seconds remaining. Travis Pendry made 1-of-2 free throws for Trinity, cutting the lead to 53-52. The Sauras survived the final 28 seconds despite only making 2-of-4 free throws and a barrage of unsuccessful three-point attempts by Trinity to get out with a victory.

Parsons and Owens led all scorers with 18 points each. Montgomery added 10 points for the Sauras, with Mitchell and Fulk adding eight each.

The girls ran their record to 1-1 on the season with a dominating performance over the Bulldogs. They led 14-8 after the first quarter and 31-15 at halftime behind freshman Nadia Hairston’s 12 first-half points.

“The girls followed through on our game plan tonight,” said South Stokes coach Rodney Matthews. “We tried to work more on our defense and limit the fouls. We got in foul trouble against McMichael, so we changed it up and played some zone tonight. We wanted to get some traps out of it and get the girls out in transition and it worked really well. Our girls were far more engaged tonight and overall it was a great team effort. It was nice to see them step up and play the way we knew they could.”

The third-quarter play was evenly matched with South outscoring the Bulldogs 9-8, but then the home team opened it up during the last quarter with a 21-9 run. Maddie Shore knocked down two three-pointers and Hairston tallied 8 more points in the period to help put the game away.

Six different Sauras scored in the final period to close the game on a strong note.

Hairston led the way with 24 points and Kendall Casper added 12. Freshman Autumn Gentry led Trinity with 27 of her team’s 32 points.

The Sauras will be back in action on Monday when they travel to North Forsyth. The girls tip off at 6 p.m.

