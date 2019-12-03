Hemric, Stanbery, Adkins, finish first at Turkey Meet

Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Jacob Adkins finished first in the 1,000 meter dash and qualified for the state championships with a time of 2:43.16. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Emily Edwards (left) and Josie Stanbery competed in the shot put, with Stanbery finishing first with a throw of 31-7 to qualify for her third state championship meet. - Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes senior Abigail Hemric qualified for her fourth state championship in the 3,200 meter run with a first-place finish in 11:43.59. -

WINSTON SALEM – North and West Stokes kicked off their indoor track seasons in a 15-team competition, the annual High Octane Track Turkey Meet, at the JDL Fast Track facility last Tuesday. Between both the Vikings and Wildcats, four different athletes and the 4×800 meter relay team from North Stokes have already qualified for the 1A/2A NCHSAA State meet held at the site in February.

North Stokes’ Abigail Hemric, the 2019 state cross country champion, finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time 11:43.59 and qualified for her fourth state championship in the event. She also placed second in the 1,600-meter run and finished 10-seconds ahead of the qualifying time at 5:35.84.

The 4×800 relay team of Hemric, Alana Shaw, Rachel Overby, and Lydia Stevens, crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 11:29.80 to qualify for the state championships by less than a second.

Shot putter Josie Stanbery qualified for her third state championship in the last four years with a throw of 31-7, just two and a half feet behind last year’s distance that earned her eighth place.

North junior Makala Rogers participated in the high jump at state championships last year, but did not attempt to qualify during the teams’ first meet. Instead she jumped 15-10 in the long jump and placed fourth, just enough to make the state meet by beating the standard jump of 15-2.

West Stokes’ Jacob Adkins beat his personal best time in the 1,000-meter run by 10 seconds and captured first in 2:43.16. He beat the standard time of 2:28.24 and qualified for his first state championship.

Seven different sprinters – six coming from North and one from West – raced in the 300-meter dash. Rogers finished first in her heat but 10th overall with a time of 47:54. Overby placed 28th out of the 58 runners with a time of 51.65. Emma Bingman had a time of 53.58, followed by the Wildcats’ Megan Miller 53.87, Vikings’ Lydia Stevens (54.14), Alesia Boyles (55.50), and Emily Edwards (58.66).

Overby placed sixth in the 1,600 meters in 6:00.62, while Stevens came in 13th at 6:42.78. Other Vikings finishers were Bingman 33rd in the 500 meters at 1:47.23, Emily Edwards shot put (18-2), and Rogers (9.95) in the 55-meter hurdles.

The Viking boys had five to compete at the meet. Coming out of football, Jackson Heath participated in three events. He finished 9th in the 300 meter dash with a time of 39.54, 15th in the 55-meter dash (7.22), and 22nd in the 500 meter dash (1:22.70).

Oseas Morales Lopez, Aiden Emswiller, and Reed Hemric competed in the shot put. Lopez placed 7th with a throw of 35-1, while Emswiller placed 11th (32-9) and Hemric 24th with a distance of 23-9.

Zander Festa raced in the 1,600-meter run and 300-meter dash and finished with times of 5:21.11 (13th) and 41.41 (24th).

Megan Miller and Alesia Boyles were the only girls to compete in the meet for West. Miller placed 36th in the 300-meter dash at 53.87 and 10th in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 4:01.34. Boyles finished the 55-meter dash at 8.70 (28th) and the 300-meter dash 44th with a time of 55.50.

West Stokes’ Cody Rakes, Houston Robertson, Mark Plymale, and Adkins made the most of their day with personal best times. Adkins along with his first place in the 1,000, finished 18th at 300 meters at 41.01. Rakes participated in the 55- (7.60) and 300- meter (42.24) dashes and placed 27th and 28th. Robertson also ran in the 55 meters (7.98) and 300 (45.26) and came in at 38th and 44th.

Plymale placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 36-10, just missing the standard state distance of 42 feet to qualify for the state championships.

Both teams will be back in action on Monday at the JDL Fast Track, with a meet start time of 5 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193 or rmoney@thestokesnews.com.

