Game day for West Stokes

Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch with assistant coach and former player Luke Bowen during Thanksgiving Day practice. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Quarterback Amon Conrad and Chris Brown work through Thanksgiving Day practice. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch tells the team that they are 1-of-4 teams still standing in the west and could be playing for a regional final next week and the state championship the following week. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcat players are zeroed in on coach Jimmy Upchurch post practice talk. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Seniors Luke Mickey and Kelin Parsons have helped the team to a 10-3 record this season. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch with former state championship players Austin Fleming (game MVP) and Grayson Cobb at Thanksgiving Day practice. - -

KING – For only the second time in school history and the first since 2011, the West Stokes’ football team practiced on Thanksgiving Day. The Wildcats gathered yesterday at 9 a.m. for a walk through before the team gathered and celebrated the national holiday with their families.

“It’s special if you are still practicing on Thanksgiving,” exclaimed Wildcat coach Jimmy Upchurch. “I’ve been coaching 25 years and this is only the fourth time in my career that I have had the privilege of doing this. It’s something you can’t take for grant. When we started the season 1-3, I honestly didn’t believe we would he preparing for the third round today. These guys have worked hard and believed in themselves and the coaching staff does too. It sort of reminds of the 2011 team when nobody gave us a shot, but the guys in this locker room.”

The Wildcats are 10-3 overall and finished as the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Champions for a second consecutive year. They are led by a talented group of seniors staring with wide receiver and defensive back, Kelin Parsons. He has broken nine school records including seven different offensive marks, the most kickoff returns in a career, and the most career interceptions with 15.

Quarterback Amon Conrad holds six different career records. He broke the season passing yardage mark with 2,617 two-weeks against North Wilkes in the first round of the playoffs. He also threw for 455 yards and tallied five TD’s against the Vikings, setting two more records. Conrad also had 21 completions against Eastern Randolph last week, securing another.

Running back Chris Brown holds three records and is the top five in several different categories on offense, defense, and special teams. Luke Mickey has emerged as not only one of the best offensive lineman, but as a defensive end. He leads the team with 103 tackles alongside Devin Stanley, another senior. Mickey has 16 sacks on the season and ranks third with the most in a year behind Parker Pratt (2017) and Tyler Bullard (2012), the 2011 state championship defensive MVP.

Mountain Heritage comes into the game with an 11-1 over record and won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. They beat Bandys 37-14 in the first round and conference member Charles D. Owen 18-7 in the second. The Cougars are led by quarterback Callin Randolph. He has thrown for 906 yards on 52-of-125 and 12 touchdowns. Cole Shehan paces the team in rushing with 635 yards and five touchdowns. The team also has three more running backs that have rushed for more than 400 yards on the season: Mikey Riddle (479), Bailey Johnson (420), and Daniel Westall (413).

West Stokes is averaging 33.1 a game, while the defense has only given up 11.3. They have four shutouts on the year with four including three of their last seven contests. The Cougars are scoring 26.8 points each game and the defense is solid with 8.3 points and three shutouts.

“We are 1-of-4 teams still standing in the west,” said Upchurch. “That’s why you play the game. The team that plays smarts, don’t make mistakes, and does all of the small things will come out of the game heading to the regional finals and a chance to play in the state championship game. It can be us, if we do all of those things.”

The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Heritage High with admission at $8.

Coach Jimmy Upchurch with assistant coach and former player Luke Bowen during Thanksgiving Day practice. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0249-1.jpg Coach Jimmy Upchurch with assistant coach and former player Luke Bowen during Thanksgiving Day practice. Robert Money | The Stokes News Quarterback Amon Conrad and Chris Brown work through Thanksgiving Day practice. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0248-1.jpg Quarterback Amon Conrad and Chris Brown work through Thanksgiving Day practice. Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch tells the team that they are 1-of-4 teams still standing in the west and could be playing for a regional final next week and the state championship the following week. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0264-1.jpg Coach Jimmy Upchurch tells the team that they are 1-of-4 teams still standing in the west and could be playing for a regional final next week and the state championship the following week. Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcat players are zeroed in on coach Jimmy Upchurch post practice talk. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0267-1.jpg Wildcat players are zeroed in on coach Jimmy Upchurch post practice talk. Robert Money | The Stokes News Seniors Luke Mickey and Kelin Parsons have helped the team to a 10-3 record this season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0275-1.jpg Seniors Luke Mickey and Kelin Parsons have helped the team to a 10-3 record this season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch with former state championship players Austin Fleming (game MVP) and Grayson Cobb at Thanksgiving Day practice. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0273-1.jpg Coach Jimmy Upchurch with former state championship players Austin Fleming (game MVP) and Grayson Cobb at Thanksgiving Day practice. Robert Money | The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.