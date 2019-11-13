Amos named to NCVBCA All-Region Team

Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes' Skylar Amos was named All-Region 5 in Volleyball. -

DANBURY – North Stokes junior Skylar Amos has been named to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 5 team.

Each athlete will be eligible to vote for until Friday at 5 p.m. All selections were nominated by NCVBCA member coaches.

Amos was the only 1A player selected to Region 5. She helped her team to a 9-14 overall record and 3-7 in Northwest 1A Conference play. The team reached the conference semi-finals before falling to eventual state runner-up East Surry. The libero recorded 514 digs this season and tallied her 1,000th midway through the year. Her highest game total came against rival Patrick County on Aug. 26, with 37.

