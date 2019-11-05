Northwest 1A Volleyball All-Conference

North Stokes all-conference volleyball players were announced after the Northwest 1A championship game. Pictured, from left: Skylar Amos (all-conference), Alex Puckett (all-tournament team), Sarah Bullins (honorable mention all-conference), and Leanna Harbour (honorable mention all-conference). - Olivia Morris | For The Stokes News
South Stokes volleyball all-conference and honorable mentions selections. Pictured, from left: Macy Nelson (all-conference), Chloe Stewart (all-conference), Kendall Willard (honorable mention all-conference), and Savannah Nelson (honorable mention all-conference). - Olivia Morris | For The Stokes News
