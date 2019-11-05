West falls in the third round

Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Lyza Addington serves a kill against Forbush during the conference tournament championship. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Lyza Addington (12) and sophomore Bree Spainhour recorded a block against Forbush during the conference tournament championship. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Anna Bates spikes a kill during an earlier game this season. -

CHINA GROVE – West Stokes’ volleyball team ended its banner season with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 loss to sixth-ranked South Rowan last Thursday in the third round of the NCHSAA State 2A playoffs.

“We didn’t really play that bad against South Rowan,” stated Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “Their offense was really slow and we have had trouble adjusting to that type of offense this year. We really didn’t make a lot of mistakes; we just couldn’t get into the flow of our offense.”

Junior Anna Grace Smith paced the Wildcats with nine kills, and Blakeleigh Goldbach followed suit with eight kills and Lyza Addington seven.

Jaden Tuttle added to her record year with 30 more assists and six digs. Emily Emmerson had nine digs.

The team swept No. 13 seed Mount Pleasant (16-11) 25-21, 25-12, 26-24 in the first round of the playoffs and then took care of four seeded Maiden (23-5) 25-17, 25-17, 25-19, advancing to the third round for the first time in school history.

West Stokes finished the season at 24-6 and won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Tournament Championship with a 3-1 win over league winner Forbush. Currently, the Wildcats, even though finishing third in conference play, is ranked 16th in the state ahead of Forbush (18th) and Surry Central (19th).

The Wildcats will lose six seniors: Abby Walker, Anna Bates, Blakeleigh Goldbach, Caroline Philyaw, Lyza Addington, and Madison Upchurch.

“These seniors have elevated our program to a new level,” added Stevens. “They have set the foundation of winning a championship and now it’s expected from future teams. I’m already excited about next year. We have a good nucleus of girls coming back and should be one of the teams to compete for the conference next year.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

