Hemric captures 1A Midwest Regional Championship

North's Rachel Overby placed fifth at the Midwest Regionals with a PR of 21:14.78.

Viking Alana Shaw runs towards the finish line at Fisher River Par

Freshman newcomer to the sport, Emma Bingman runs the back stretch of the 5K race at Fisher River Park.

North Stokes' Lydia Stevens finished 35th with a time of 23:47.88.

Junior Elizabeth McBride has a strong finish at the Midwest Regional on Saturday.

Madelyn Briggs finished the regional race almost a minute better than last year's race.

Rachel Overby and Abigail Hemric pose with their regional medals and certificates.

The North Stokes' women team placed fourth and qualified for the state meet on Saturday. L to R: Alana Shaw, Emma Bingman, Elizabeth McBride, Madelyn Briggs, Lydia Stevens, Abigail Hemric, and Rachel Overby.

Abigail Hemric wins her third 1A Midwest Regional title with a run of 19:38.15, almost 40-seconds faster than the second place finisher.

DOBSON – North Stokes senior Abigail Hemric won her third 1A Midwest Regional crown last Saturday with a time of 19:38.15 and is setting her eyes on defending her 1A state title this weekend at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville where more than 140 girls will compete in the annual race. The Vikings’ team placed fourth and will race for a state championship for the first time since 2016, Hemric’s freshman season.

“One of our goals coming in to today was to qualify as a team for the state championship on Saturday, and we did that,” said Viking coach Jimmy Dillard with a smile. “We finished fourth out of 16 teams and we are happy. I thought our times were slow today with the exception of one, Rachel (Overby). She PR (personal record) today and ran the course well. The whole team pushed one another and came together. We want to stay healthy this week, keep our attitudes and confidence up, and hope for a good outcome on Saturday.”

Overby, along with Hemric, earned a spot on the 1A Midwest All-Region team with their top 10 finishes. Overby’s time of 21:14.78 was good enough for fifth place behind Madeline Sullivan of Community School of Davidson (2nd), Sara Windsor of East Surry (3rd), and Rylee Hegedus of Langtree Charter Academy (4th).

Lydia Stevens had the third best time for the Vikings with a time of 23:47.88 in the 5K race. Elizabeth McBride cruised in at 23:56.06, 23-seconds slower than her best time and junior Madelyn Briggs shaved almost a full minute of her time off from last season’s regional and recorded 27:44.88.

Sophomore Alana Shaw had another solid race with a time of 25:02.81 and was the fifth Viking runner to cross the finish line. The last runner for North to finish the race was freshman newcomer to the sport, Emma Bingman. The athlete has cut more than five minutes of her time since the beginning of the season and finished the region with a time of 29:26.06.

North only had one male runner to compete in the men’s race this year. Junior Bryan Brewer ran a time of 19:06.31 and placed 19th out of 105 runners.

Hemric won last year’s state championship with a time of 19:34.34. This year she will go into the state race with the second best times of the four regional sites. The 1A West Region had the best times of the day with Highland Tech sophomore Lauren Tolbert winning the region with a time of 19:19.40. She placed third behind Hemric at the state meet last year as a freshman. As a matter of fact, nine of the top 10 runners will return again this year.

Winning the Midwest Region as a team was the Community School of Davidson with 36 points. Langtree Charter Academy placed second with 70 and Pine Lake Preparatory third with 102 points. Nine of the top 12 schools were either a charter or a prep school. Only three schools, North Stokes, North Stanly, and North Moore accept kids within their school district lines, while the other nine have an open enrollment which gives them a considerable edge when it comes to competing against the smaller rural county schools that do not have an open enrollment.

In the men’s race, Bishop McGuinness won the regional title and just like in the girl’s top team finishers, the boys registered seven of the top 10 schools with open enrollment with charter or prep schools.

The girl’s race on Saturday will begin at 10:30 a.m. with all four classifications being represented at the complex in Kernersville throughout the morning and afternoon.

