Vikings comeback falls short

DANBURY – Despite losing four straight Northwest 1A Conference games, North Stokes has continued to fight and play hard for all four quarters. It wasn’t any different last Friday when the Vikings hosted a speedy and athletic Winston-Salem Phoenix team that was picked to win by 27 points. The visitors jumped on top early and then had to fend off the pesky Vikings for a 40-26 conference victory.

The Phoenix opened the contest on a nine-play drive that covered 88 yards and resulted in a 7-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Timothy Davis to give Winston-Salem Prep. an early advantage with 6:54 left in the quarter. Davis connected with Arkba Hurst on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

North’s opening possession ended with a fumble and then Davis found Tresean Stewart for a 42 yard pass reception on the next play setting the Phoenix up on the home team’s 35 yard line. The Vikings’ defensive secondary clamped down and forced three incomplete passes giving possession back to the green.

Jacob Murray gained two yards on first down and then four straight carries by Victory Martinez resulted in a 28 yard dash to the end zone down the right sideline. The two-point conversion failed, but the Vikings had cut their deficit to 8-6 with 2:45 left in the first period.

The Phoenix scored an early second quarter touchdown on Stewart’s 33-yard scamper and then the visitors added the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead.

North Stokes responded with a strong running game and cut the Phoenix’s lead to 16-14 on Murray’s 23-yard run and Martinez’s two-point conversion with 7:54 left before the break.

Martinez set the Vikings next score up when he intercepted Davis’ pass at the 30 yard line and then two plays later he dashed 66 yards giving North their first lead of the game at 20-16.

Prep took the lead back for good with two-minutes left in the half when Davis connected with Juwan Lyons on a 41-yard touchdown reception giving them a 24-20 edge at the half.

The Vikings played keep away in the third quarter and only allowed the Phoenix three plays in the period. North used 12 running plays, churned up almost eight minutes off the game clock, and moved the ball inside the five yard line, but could never punch the ball in the end zone and retake the lead.

After Prep. regained possession, they were penalized and pushed back to the three yard line on a holding call. On play two of the quarter for Winston, Stewart weaved in and out of traffic and sprinted 97 yards and put the visitors up 32-20 with 3:45 left in the third.

Again, North came storming back with their running game and the solid blocking of the offensive line. Murray carried the ball five times and covered 53 yards and cut the Phoenix’s advantage to 32-26 entering the fourth quarter.

The Vikings’ defense forced two punts by the Phoenix in the fourth quarter, but could never do anything with the ball. They ran seven plays in the period and only netted five yards. Stewart added a three-yard touchdown run for Prep with 1:37 left in the contest for the final score.

Martinez and Murray combined for over 300 yards on the ground. Martinez raced 180 yards on 17 carries and two scores, while Murray added 123 yards on 20 carries and had two touchdowns as well.

Stewart was too much for the Vikings as he had 255 yards of offense and three scores.

Murray and Ethan Puckett recorded 11 tackles for North and Martinez tallied nine tackles and an interception.

The Vikings fall to 4-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play and will travel to county-rival South Stokes (6-4, 2-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. North’s last win over their rival came in 2015 when they won 38-12.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

