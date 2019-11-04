Wildcats survive and clinch WPAC title

Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcats’ Kelin Parsons led the team in offense against North Forsyth with 39 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Luke Mickey records one of this three sacks against the Vikings on Friday. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Cameron Pack (55) and Amon Conrad (1) tackle the Vikings’ running back for a loss. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcats’ quarterback Amon Conrad ran three straight times in the second quarter setting up the team’s only touchdown of the game. - -

WINSTON-SALEM – After West Stokes claimed an 8-6 victory over conference newcomer North Forsyth last Friday night, you wouldn’t have known they clinched back-to-back Western Piedmont Conference Championship afterwards. They quietly collected their belongings, loaded the bus, and headed back to King feeling very lucky to have survived a very determined Viking team.

“I felt very disappointed in not only the way we played, but the way I called the game offensively,” said longtime Wildcat coach Jimmy Upchurch. “Afterwards I didn’t even mention to the team that we had clinched the No. 1 seed for the playoffs and the conference championship because I felt like we had just lost. We were out of sync all night long and we couldn’t run or pass the ball consistently. Give credit to their defense, I knew they were good, but didn’t realize how good until we played them. Thank goodness our defense was up to the challenge tonight and bailed us out.”

After punting the game’s opening possession away, the Wildcats defense got their first test of the night when North returned the punt down to the visitors’ 26 yard line. With the help of three penalties and an incomplete pass by the Vikings, they faced a third and 24 from the 40 yard line. Quarterback Deshaun Jones then connected with Marquez Hurst for a 10-yard pick-up, but a personal foul on the Wildcats moved the ball all the way down to the 15 giving the Vikings a new set of downs. After a penalty on North and two more by the Cats, Luke Mickey and Cameron Pack tackled the Vikings for consecutive losses on third and fourth downs ending the drive on the Wildcats’ 10-yard line with 5:22 showing on the game clock.

West took advantage of a North Forsyth mistake midway through the scoreless second quarter when they lined up to punt after another possession ended in negative yards. Palmer Elliott’s punt sailed to the Vikings’ 37 yard line where Hurst fumbled the kick giving West Stokes back the ball.

At first, it looked as if the Wildcats were going to stall again and blow a golden opportunity to score. An incomplete pass and yet another penalty moved West back to their 48 yard line before quarterback Amon Conrad found Chris Brown for a 28-yard pick-up and a first down on the 24. Three consecutive quarterback runs put the ball on the seven and then Brown went the distance scoring the Wildcats only touchdown of the game with 6:17 left in the second period. The extra-point kick by Jerry Adkins missed, but West led 6-0.

North Forsyth’s next series of downs ended with Brown intercepted a pass from Jones, but again the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of the turnover and punted the ball down to the 20 yard line.

A sack by Mickey, two penalties by North, and two incomplete passes pinned the home team on the three yard line forcing a punt attempt by the Vikings. Jeremiah Howard lined up deep in the end zone to punt the ball away, but Kelin Parsons broke through and tackled him for a safety, giving the Wildcats an 8-0 lead with only 24-seconds left before halftime.

“Defensively, we were playing about as well as we could play,” added Upchurch. “Too many penalties and poor execution from our offense didn’t help them out any. I felt like we could adjust at the half, but we could never get in rhythm. I’m just thankful our defense did their jobs tonight.”

Each team entered the red zone in the fourth quarter, but neither could do anything once they got the ball there. The Wildcats were clinging to an 8-0 edge and reached the Vikings’ 13 yard line with 3:40 left in the game, but an incomplete pass gave the ball back to North.

The Vikings took a timeout before starting their last possession and must have seen a match-up they liked. Jones quickly received the snap and zipped a pass to Nasir Lawrence towards the Wildcats’ sideline. A catch and a few missed tackles and Lawrence found himself jetting down the right side of the field for an 87-yard run to paydirt. Back-to-back penalties by the Vikings ended any hope of sending the game to overtime.

Each team earned more than their share of penalties in the game with North getting flagged with 22 and West with 16. The 16 flags was three shy of a record 19 that the Wildcats had against East Surry back in 2006.

Conrad was 8-for-22 with 127 yards passing, but was sacked three times and threw an interception. Parsons led the team in rushing with 39 yards on seven carries and had two catches for 66 yards.

Elliott had another solid night with 11 tackles and Devin Stanley added seven. Mickey continued with his dominant play from the defensive-end position with three sacks and five tackles.

West Stokes improved to 7-3 overall and 6-0 in conference play and will host Forbush (7-3, 4-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for senior night. With the win, the Wildcats will clinch the WPAC outright, if they lose and North Surry wins, they will share the league title. West earned the one seed for the state playoffs with their 53-9 win over the Greyhounds back on Oct. 18.

Wildcats’ Kelin Parsons led the team in offense against North Forsyth with 39 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1572724580460.jpg Wildcats’ Kelin Parsons led the team in offense against North Forsyth with 39 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Luke Mickey records one of this three sacks against the Vikings on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1572724593957.jpg Luke Mickey records one of this three sacks against the Vikings on Friday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Cameron Pack (55) and Amon Conrad (1) tackle the Vikings’ running back for a loss. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1572724687149.jpg West Stokes’ Cameron Pack (55) and Amon Conrad (1) tackle the Vikings’ running back for a loss. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcats’ quarterback Amon Conrad ran three straight times in the second quarter setting up the team’s only touchdown of the game. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1572724725073.jpg Wildcats’ quarterback Amon Conrad ran three straight times in the second quarter setting up the team’s only touchdown of the game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Contact Robert Money at 336-749-1193.

Contact Robert Money at 336-749-1193.