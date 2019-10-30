Sauras end soccer season

Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes recognized their three seniors at halftime of their game against East Surry on Tuesday. Pictured L to R: Head Coach Danny Bowman, Parker Bullins, Kolby Sewell, Utah Mendenhall, and assistant coach Daniel Stanley. - Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes Head Coach Danny Bowman addresses his team after their last regular season game on Tuesday. -

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes ended their 2019 season with a heart breaking 1-0 loss to Northwest 1A Conference opponent East Surry on Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored with 12:18 left in the contest and was able to hold the Sauras off.

“I thought we played well and the kids deserved the win tonight,” said Sauras’ coach Danny Bowman. “We have improved throughout the season even though our record doesn’t show it. We are young with only three seniors and play with a several freshman and sophomores in the lineup.”

South Stokes finished the season 0-18-4 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

