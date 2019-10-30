Wildcats advance in state playoffs, Sauras and Vikings fall in the first round

The NCHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs started on Saturday with North, South, and West Stokes making the tournament in their respected divisions.

West Stokes was shocked to be seeded 20th after winning the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Tournament over league leader Forbush. The Falcons entered the tournament as a seven seed, while Surry Central, the team West Stokes beat twice, was a 14 seed. Ironically, all three teams have advanced to the third round.

The Wildcats handled number 13 seed Mount Pleasant (16-10) in the first round 25-21, 25-12, 26-24 on Saturday. They traveled to No. 4 seed and 7th ranked Maiden (23-5) on Tuesday and swept the Blue Devils in three sets 25-17, 25-17, 25-19.

Conference tournament MVP, Anna Grace Smith, led the team with 10 kills on Tuesday and recorded four blocks. Jaden Tuttle had 30 assists, nine digs, and four blocks, while Emily Emmerson tallied 19 digs. The Wildcats totaled 35 kills in the contest and 26 blocks with senior Lyza Addington leading the way with seven put backs.

The Wildcats will make their third road trip of the tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31 when they play five seeded South Rowan (27-1), which is ranked fifth in 2A, according to the Maxpreps.com rankings.

North Stokes entered the 1A tournament as a 21 seed and fell to No. 12 Christ the King 25-17, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19. The Vikings closed the year at 9-14 overall and 3-7 in the Northwest 1A Conference. They said goodbye to seniors Sarah Bullins, Allee Boles, and Abigail Whicker.

South Stokes was seeded 22nd in the 1A tournament and lost to No. 5 Mountain Island Charter School 25-14, 25-16, 25-13. The Sauras finished the year 8-19 and 3-7 in conference play. They lose seniors Hailey Rothrock, Caroline Richardson, Macy Nelson, and Alexis Williams.