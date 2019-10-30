Sauras dominate on the gridiron

Sauras’ quarterback Logan Nelson passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns Friday against Bishop McGuinness. - South Stokes’ Matthew Montgomery pulled in three passes for 110 yards and two scores against the Villains. - Jackson Boles (50) and Gabriel Gibson (6) tackle the Villains’ Daniel Cancro. - Landon Parsons breaks through for one of his three scores for the Sauras on Friday. - -

KERNERSVILLE – One week after dropping their first Northwest 1A Conference game to Mount Airy, South Stokes rebounded and scored on their first three possessions en-root to a 42-20 victory over Bishop McGuinness, improving their record to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Sauras took the opening kickoff and marched 63 yards in seven plays and scored on quarterback Logan Nelson’s 30 yard pass to Matthew Montgomery three minutes into the game. Noah Bennett kicked his first of six extra-points and South led 7-0.

On Bishop’s first possession, Sauras’ senior defensive end, Jackson Boles, jarred Daniel Cancro with a hit and the ball came lose with Gabriel Gibson recovering the ball at the 43 yard line. Four plays later, Landon Parsons galloped 10 yards to pay dirt giving South a 14-0 advantage with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

The Villains next possession looked to be promising with an 11-play drive, but it ended on the Sauras’ 37 yard line with back-to-back incomplete passes by quarterback Risdon Williams. Four plays later, Parsons scored his second touchdown of the game from 13 yards out that was set up on a pass from Nelson to Montgomery. With 2:12 left in the opening period, South’s lead grew to 21-0.

The home team posted their first score of the night on an eight-yard run by Cancro less than a minute into the second period cutting the score to 21-7.

Each team traded punts over the next eight minutes before South regained possession. Staring from their 10 yard line, they moved 90 yards in 11 plays and Parsons tallied his third score of the game from one yard out. The biggest play of the drive came after the Sauras faced a second and 23 after a holding call was accessed. Nelson connected with Parsons for 77-yards sitting up a first down on the Villains’ 15.

Bishop closed the gap before the half when Cancro broke loose for a 33-yard romp after Williams completed a 34-yard pass play on second down. South led 28-13 at the break.

The Sauras added a touchdown to begin the second half on Montgomery’s second receiving score from Nelson and extended their lead to 35-13 with 6:30 left in the third period.

South put the game away early in the fourth quarter when Nelson found D.J. Goolsby across the middle on a seven-yard slant route on fourth and goal.

Nelson finished the day with 340 yards passing on 14-of-19 with one interception and three touchdowns. Parsons had five catches for 129 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and three scores. Montgomery totaled 110 yards receiving on three catches and two touchdowns. Cancro kept the Villains close with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Johnny Dotson led the Sauras’ defense with 11 tackles. Parsons and Devin Goolsby added nine tackles each and Boles and Paul Thomas Fischer had seven each. Gibson tallied an interception and a fumble with four tackles.

The Sauras will travel to David H. Diamont Stadium, named after their current head coach, and will take on East Surry, Coach Diamont’s former team. The Cardinals are 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in Northwest play and will host the Sauras on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

