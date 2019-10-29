Wildcats win WPAC Tournament

West Stokes won the school’s first championship in volleyball with a 3-2 victory in the WPAC Championship game against Forbush. - Wildcat setter, Jaden Tuttle, passes the ball for Lyza Addington for a kill up the middle. - Wildcat Jordan Stevens offers words of encouragement to tournament MVP Anna Grace Smith. - West Stokes has made a habit in forming a circle and locking arms to show unity during each timeout this season. - - The Wildcats celebrate after winning set three and go ahead 2-1 in the match. - - The 2019 WPAC All-Conference Team. Members include: Elizabeth Fishel, Sadie Austin (Atkins), Temeka Saunders (Carver), Parkley Hennings, Salem Finney, Laiken Baity, Sommer Gray (Forbush), Christian Mumford (North Forsyth), Delaney Fulk, Michaela Stone (North Surry), Madison Goins, Abigail Johnson, Mia McMillen, Jordyn Coe (Surry Central), Kayleigh Holmes (Walkertown), Jaden Tuttle, Anna Grace Smith, Blakeleigh Goldbach, and Emily Emmerson (West Stokes). - - The WPAC All-Tournament team includes: Anna Grace Smith, Abby Walker, Jaden Tuttle, Anna Bates (West Stokes), Parkley Hennings, Laiken Baity (Forbush), Delaney Fulk (North Surry), and Madison Goins (Surry Central). - - 2019 WPAC Honorable Mention team: Sarah McLamb, Katelyn Fishel (Atkins), Kenlyah McRae, Madison Minga-Perry (Carver), Addison Harrell, Ansleigh Reid (Forbush), Duce Reyes, Sarah Nixon (North Forsyth), Bella Jones, Jesi Shelnutt (North Surry), Jaylyn Templeton Lainey Smith (Surry Central), Lillian Marshall, Jayden Cooper (Walkertown), Anna Bates, and Lyza Addington (West Stokes). - - West Stokes coach Jordan Stevens was all smiles as he holds the WPAC Tournament Championship plaque and Anna Grace Smith shows off her tournament MVP award. - -

EAST BEND – West Stokes volleyball had never won any kind championship, tournament or regular season, until last Wednesday against Forbush. The Wildcats took the first set 25-22 in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Tournament , lost the second, and then swept sets three and four 25-14, 26-24 and won the crown for the first time.

“I’m a little overwhelmed, but very, very excited for the girls,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “It’s probably going to really hit me in the morning when I wake up. These kids have worked hard since May to be able to reach this point. But, I was also super excited to have alumni kids that I coached here supporting us. It was awesome for them to reach out and offer encouragement and come tonight. I feel really good right now, I’m on cloud nine.”

The Wildcats hadn’t beat Forbush since the semi-finals of the 2016 tournament when the current seniors were freshman. They won a hard fought 3-2 battle and advanced to the championship game eventually losing a 3-2 match against North Surry.

The Falcons easily handled the Wildcats in their first regular season meeting this year by sweeping them in three sets. In the second game on Oct. 15, the Wildcats pushed Forbush to five sets on senior night before falling 3-2.

In game one of the championship match, the Wildcats came out and stuck to their game plan of keeping the ball away from league MVP, Parkley Hennings, as much as possible. Early in the set Hemmings led her team to a 7-5 advantage before the Wildcats made their move. Tournament MVP, Anna Grace Smith, earned a tip kill and then Lyza Addington earned one from the middle to knot the score seven.

In the middle of the set, West Stokes was finally able to capture the lead and hang on for the win. Blakeleigh Goldbach put down two kills for a 23-21 advantage and then Bree Spainhour rolled the ball into open space on set point giving West the 25-22 win.

“We came out in the first set and stuck to our game plane and did some really nice things,” Stevens added. “We passed the ball well and we were able to drive it down the line keeping the ball away from Parkley as much as possible.”

The Falcons rolled to a 4-0 advantage early in set two and then extended their lead to 13-5. Hennings and Addison Harrell were both strong on the front line and Forbush had success at the serving line with multiple aces and won the set in convincing fashion 25-13.

Before the third set started, Stevens had some words of encouragement for his team.

“It’s over, it never happened. Clear it from your mind, it’s a tied ball game, but it’s really a new ball game. It’s our time to start over and this is our second chance.”

The Wildcats capitalized on their opportunities in set three and beat the home team 25-14. Anna Bates started the set with a kill and then Goldbach earned a kill of her own. Smith was another strong hitter for the Wildcats in the set, spiking four kills. The Cats were also strong behind the service line with Emily Emmerson and Kiley Lickfeld both earning aces. The final three points of the set came from the serve of Lickfeld, who put down three aces in a row giving her team the win.

West controlled set four with an early 5-2 lead and looked to run away with it. The Falcons were able to catch the Wildcats at seven and then went ahead on a kill by Harrell. Both teams fought hard against each other and with the Cats trailing 22-20, Stevens called a timeout and offered more words of encouragement to his team.

“I told the girls we needed to calm down and that the team who had the toughest mental game and was able to overcome big situations was going to win this game. I told them that I believed in them and the only thing they we were missing was the belief in themselves and in each other. They really needed to dig deep and find that within themselves and I believe they did.”

West raised their level of play out of the timeout with the very next point on a spike down the baseline from Smith. Smith smoked another kill and then an ace by Lickfeld and a tip by Addington put the Wildcats in position to win. The final point came on a misfire by the Falcons that went barely outside the inline and the visitors walked away with a 26-24 victory and earned the school’s first ever championship in volleyball.

Smith totaled 13 kills for the Wildcats in the championship match and 32 for the tournament earning her the most outstanding player over the three game stretch.

“Anna Grace has been asking questions and putting in some really good work for us,” praised Stevens. “You will find her working after practice or coming in on a Saturday when nobody else is watching. She is a completely different player from just a few weeks ago. She is playing over the top of everybody right now and she is gaining more and more confidence. Her ability has always been there, but it was trying to figure out how to get her to believe that she could actually do that. I think we are going to continue to see really good stuff from her.”

Smith, who was shocked with the announcement of the award, stood in awe and couldn’t believe she had earned the plague.

“I was surprised, I didn’t see it coming,” said the athlete. “I was expecting one of my other teammates to receive the award. My face just dropped, and it was like “Oh my gosh.” I’m super proud of my teammates because after our loss to Forbush everyone got in the gym and worked really hard. We have that connection and have fun together. We were going to keep fighting and were looking forward to the playing in this tournament.”

Along with Smith making the all-tournament team, her teammates Abby Walker, Jaden Tuttle, and Anna Bates were also selected to the team. The Falcons added Hennings and Laiken Baity, while North Surry’s Delaney Fulk and Surry Central’s Madison Goins rounded out the team.

Hennings and Goins were announced as the season’s co-conference players of the year and Forbush coach Ginger Hamric was voted coach of the year.

Conference commissioner Bob Sapp also gave out the all-conference and honorable mention certificates after the championship match.

The WPAC All-Conference players are: Elizabeth Fishel, Sadie Austin (Atkins), Temeka Saunders (Carver), Parkley Hennings, Salem Finney, Laiken Baity, Sommer Gray (Forbush), Christian Mumford (North Forsyth), Delaney Fulk, Michaela Stone (North Surry), Madison Goins, Abigail Johnson, Mia McMillen, Jordyn Coe (Surry Central), Kayleigh Holmes (Walkertown), Jaden Tuttle, Anna Grace Smith, Blakeleigh Goldbach, and Emily Emmerson (West Stokes).

Honorable mention selections included: Sarah McLamb, Katelyn Fishel (Atkins), Kenlyah McRae, Madison Minga-Perry (Carver), Addison Harrell, Ansleigh Reid (Forbush), Duce Reyes, Sarah Nixon (North Forsyth), Bella Jones, Jesi Shelnutt (North Surry), Jaylyn Templeton Lainey Smith (Surry Central), Lillian Marshall, Jayden Cooper (Walkertown), Anna Bates, and Lyza Addington (West Stokes).

