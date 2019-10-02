Trojans score victories

Chestnut Grove’s football team scored a 24-14 victory over previous unbeaten Southeastern Stokes Middle School last Wednesday at West Stokes High School.

On Thursday, the Trojans’ volleyball team swept rival Pilot Mountain Ravens 2-0 and remained undefeated on the young season.

The Trojans’ Keyon “Little Bill” Rawley runs against Southeastern Middle last week.

The Warriors’ Noah Booe gains yardage against Chestnut Grove.

The Trojans’ Sydney Patterson helps serves a 2-0 sweep of Pilot Mountain on Thursday.

Chestnut Grove’s Victoria Smith scores as assist during the Trojans’ 2-0 victory over Pilot Mountain.