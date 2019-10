Stonewall winners

Thursday’s weekly Captain’s Choice tournament winners held at Stonewall Golf on September 26. L to R: Jeff Tingle, Herb Orzo, Jesse Sams and Harvey Jessup. The team scored 12 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Craig Gensis, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Frank Rogers, #13 – Craig Genesis, #18 – Frank Rogers. Kim Mounce won an individual nine hole tournament in the afternoon competition.

Thursday’s weekly Captain’s Choice tournament winners held at Stonewall Golf on September 26. L to R: Jeff Tingle, Herb Orzo, Jesse Sams and Harvey Jessup. The team scored 12 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Craig Gensis, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Frank Rogers, #13 – Craig Genesis, #18 – Frank Rogers. Kim Mounce won an individual nine hole tournament in the afternoon competition.