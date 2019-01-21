Vikings stay undefeated

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Vikings’ Ben Chesnet hit five three-pointers in the game against East Surry Friday. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News North’s Leann Sessoms fight for the ball as NCSU commit, Elle Sutphin (33) looks on. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Junior Isaac Wood scores two of his 20-points for the Vikings against East Surry. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News The Vikings Zach Chesnet dribbles past a East Surry player towards the basket. - -

North Stokes kept its perfect season intact with a big 84-69 victory over Northwest 1A opponent East Surry on Friday in Pilot Mountain.

The Lady Vikings struggled and fell 71-20 to the state’s #2 ranked Cardinals in a mercy rule game that featured a running clock in the second half.

“I thought we shared the ball really well tonight,” said Viking coach David Anderson with a smile. “We made that extra pass against their zone and were able to knock down some open looks. I was really proud of Adam (Via) tonight. Josh (McQuinn) had been battling a severe cold all week and he came up big again with his defensive play and rebounding of the basketball.”

The sharpshooting Vikings nailed 12 three-pointers in the game, but only two in the opening quarter. East Surry (6-5, 0-3) center Jefferson Boaz started the game with a three-point play and Quinton Smith nailed a three-pointer to take an early 6-5 advantage over the visitors. An offensive rebound by Via and a put-back gave the Vikings a one-point lead that they would never relinquish. The layup ignited a 12-2 run by North and they went on to take a 24-13 edge after one period of play.

The Vikings senior captain Zach Chesnet tallied a quick eight points to begin the second frame and pushed the lead up to 36-20. Smith’s two points and Boaz’s five cut the deficit to nine in less than a minute and then back-to-back three-point baskets by Isaac Wood and a steal and layup by the junior saw the Vikings with a 44-32 advantage at the half.

The game stayed within a 12-14 point difference in the third quarter until the last three minutes of play. Sophomore Christian Shemo added a two-point basket, Ben and Zach Chesnet rained in three-pointers, and then Zach connected on a jump shot to take a 64-49 led with eight minutes to play.

Wood converted on back-to-back baskets again and Zach scored two more points and put the Vikings up 70-50 with 6:37 left in the contest. On the Cardinals next offensive possession, Boaz fouled out on his third offensive foul of the game and the junior ended a frustrating evening with more than six minutes left to go and 13 points. The Vikings gained their largest lead of the night at 75-54 on Ben Chesnet’s fifth three-pointer of the game with 5:05 showing on the game clock. East Surry’s final push came in the last four minutes on a 10-2 run, but Wood ended the Cardinals hopes by hitting three-of-four free throws down the stretch for the final score.

Zach and Ben Chesnet combined for nine three-pointers in the game with the elder brother Zach leading the team with 23 points and 10 assists. Ben added 21 points and Wood chimed in with 20 points. Via came off the bench with eight points and a strong defensive performance.

In the girls contest, the Lady Cardinals (11-2, 3-0) had little trouble with the Vikings and held a 37-10 halftime advantage before a running clock in the second half. East Surry’s transfer student and North Carolina State University commit, Elle Sutphin, tallied 28 points in the game and didn’t play in the last quarter. North’s Elizabeth McBride and Leann Sessoms added seven points each for their team.

North Stokes boys’ improve to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win, while the ladies drop to 4-10 and 0-2. Both teams will travel to Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. and the boy’s matchup will feature the Villains, currently ranked two in the 1A rankings, against the number 13 Vikings at 8 p.m.

