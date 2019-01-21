Wildcats remain unbeaten in WPAC

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Grayson Merritt, shown in an earlier game against North Forsyth, tallied 14 points against Forbush to lead the team. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Sophomore Hannah Spainhour scores two of her game-high 24 points for the Wildcats against Forbush. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcats’ Sydney Cromer is fouled by Forbush player Nicole Scott on Friday. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West Stokes junior Kelin Parsons goes up for one of his two dunks on the night against the Forbush Falcons. - -

After going through a stretch four straight losses over the holidays, West Stokes has found a way to win in its 2A Western Piedmont Athletic Conference games.

On Friday, the first-place Wildcats hosted last place Forbush and won 49-34 behind bench player Grayson Merritt’s 14 points. The battle for first place in the women’s game went to the Lady Falcons as they used a strong first half to win 74-51.

“Tonight game was not very exciting,” said longtime Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “We played well defensively and limited their shots. I thought Grayson (Merritt) gave us a lift and Kelin (Parsons) is beginning to play like we know he is capable of. We need more consistency from our offense and we still need to limit the silly turnovers in order for us to continuing being successful.”

West held the visiting Falcons to only two points in the first quarter and led 13-2 after the first eight minutes. Forbush found more success on offense during the second stanza and trailed 25-12 to the Wildcats at the half.

The third quarter again belonged to the defensive presence of the home team. They limited the Falcons to two points and extended their advantage to 35-14 entering the last quarter of play. Forbush played catch-up in the last period and bettered the Cats by six in the stanza.

Along with Merritt’s 14 points, Isaac Spainhour contributed 12 points, Elan Muniz eight, and Parsons and Luke Mickey seven each. No Falcon player reached double digit scoring in the game.

In the girl’s contest, both teams came in at 4-0 during conference play. The Lady Cats faced the Falcons during the Christmas break and played a close first half before losing 71-49 in a non-conference meeting.

On Friday, the first two quarters clearly belonged to the Falcons as they led 46-21 at the half and scored an incredible 29 points in the second period. Forbush junior Hope Grimes tallied four three-pointers in the half and the Falcons recorded eight as a team to put a stronghold on the Cats.

West Stokes (10-6, 4-1) played better in the second half as they played even in the third and outscored the Falcons by two in the fourth. Sophomore Hannah Spainhour scored 15 of her game high 24 points in the third and fourth quarters, but Forbush’s Parkley Jennings 17 points and 15 rebounds was too much for the Wildcats to handle.

The Wildcat men’s team improved to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in league play with a game at Surry Central (5-10, 1-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The ladies’ team will compete for second place in the conference standings against the Lady Golden Eagles (12-3, 4-1) at 6 p.m. Last season the ladies played three times with the Wildcats winning the first game by two, and the Eagles taking the second game in overtime by two. The rubber match was the conference tournament game in which the Eagles again took a two-point victory and gained the last state playoff spot from the WPAC.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

