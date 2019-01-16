West Stokes leads WPAC Wells Fargo Conference Cup Standings

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the fall standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2018 fall sports season.

The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980.

In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.

Western Piedmont Athletic 2A:

West Stokes is the conference leader after the fall sports season thanks to championships in football, women’s cross country and women’s golf. In second place is Surry Central with championships in men’s soccer and women’s tennis. Forbush is in third place with a volleyball championship and a second-place finish in women’s golf. Conference Standings: West Stokes 40, Surry Central 39, Forbush 34.5, Atkins 27, North Surry, 19.5, Walkertown 12, Carver 8.

Northwest 1A:

Sweeping the cross country championships along with a championship in women’s tennis and a tied first-place finish in men’s soccer, Bishop McGuinness is in first place. In second place is East Surry with a volleyball championship and a second-place finish in football. Mount Airy is in third place with a championship in football and a tied first-place finish in men’s soccer. Conference Standings: Bishop McGuinness 31.5, East Surry 29.5, Mount Airy 23.5, South Stokes 21.5, North Stokes 12, Winston-Salem Preparatory 7.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NCHSAA-Logo.jpg