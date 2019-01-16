Lady Sauras down Phoenix

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes Maddie Shore shown in an earlier pictures at Starmount, led her team with 19 points against Winston-Salem Prep. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Shemar Dalton scored 16 points in South Stokes loss to W-S Prep on Friday night. -

Despite injuries that keep occurring to the South Stokes Lady Sauras they persevered through Friday night’s Northwest 1A Conference game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and came out with a hard fought 49-38 winning effort. The men’s team battled to the bitter end, but came up short 61-48 to the reigning 1A state champions.

The difference in the Lady Sauras game was the first quarter. Point guard and sophomore team leader, Tatyana Childress, went down with severe cramping in her legs. Junior Maddie Shore stepped up and hit two three-pointers in the first period and added a free throw in helping South to a 16-7 advantage.

Winston-Salem was able to stay within striking distance behind the hot hand of Trezha Muhammad. She tallied 12-points in the first half matching Shore’s total. South led 27-20 at the half.

The second half was a chess match with each team making plays and hitting baskets. Childress managed to make appearances throughout the third and fourth quarters, while fighting her cramps. She knocked down two three-pointers in the last stanza to help her team to victory.

“They were very feisty and aggressive and we are happy to get out of there with a win,” said Saura coach Rodney Matthews. “At times we played to their level, but we battled back and made plays. Tatyana (Childress) went down into the first quarter and Maddie (Shore) stepped up in a big way. She played very well and showed great leadership on the floor when we needed. We have faced many adversities and challenges and tonight was no different.”

Shore led the team with 19-points and Childress added 12. Muhammad poured in a game high 26-points for the Phoenix.

During the boys’ game, the Phoenix jumped out on the Sauras 15-9 after one quarter of play and secured a 25-18 halftime advantage.

The third quarter was the difference in the game as Prep, the state’s sixth ranked 1A team, tallied 26-points and grew their lead to 15 points before scoring the victory.

“I thought everyone played well and did their part tonight,” said Sauras assistant coach Derek Ward who filled in for a sick Jason Clark. “We played both sides of the ball well and it was a good team effort. We have played well on defense all year, but we are trying to find our identity on offense. We got a good young group and if they continue to work hard now and in the offseason, we could see some success.”

Shemar Dalton scored 16 points in the game for South and Tyliq Hairston contributed 10.

The Lady Sauras improved to 5-8 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while the boys fell to 5-9 and 0-1. They will travel to Bishop McGuinness on Friday for another conference battle. The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will play the state’s current number one team in 1A at 7:30 p.m.

