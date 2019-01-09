South places second at Rick Williams Duals

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes Jackson Boles scores a take down against Asheboro’s Luis Mena. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Steven Fatz pushes Cameron Clark away before pinning him with 16 seconds left in the first period. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes coach Chad Amos and senior Lowell Shotton show two for a takedown during a match against Asheboro. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Cody Lawson scored a pin for the Sauras in the 106-pound weight class against Asheboro’s Joshua Reyes. - - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes wrestling program came in second at the annual Rick Williams Duals on Saturday. - -

South Stokes hosted their annual Rick Williams Duals, named after the former Saura coach, on Saturday in Walnut Cove. The tournament featured teams from the area including undefeated 3A Asheboro Blue Comets who beat South 46-29 in the finals and Surry Central, who placed third with a win over South Iredell 41-36.

“I was really pleased on how we did today,” said Saura coach Chad Amos. “We’re still filling holes, but we are starting to be aggressive and getting a lot of take downs early. We’re working from the top instead of the bottom and we’ve really been stressing that in practice. Earlier in the year, I was frustrated because we were allowing the other wrestler to gain control first. Today was a good day and especially because Coach (Rick) Williams was able to attend.”

The Sauras started the morning against 3A Dalton McMichael. The Phoenix went up early after a forfeit win in the heavy weight division and a victory by Seth Redd in the 106-weight class for a 12-0 advantage. A forfeit win by Cody Lawson closed the gap to 12-6, but the Sauras lost the next two matches and trailed 24-6. McMichael entered what the home faithful call “murder row” over the next eight matches. Lowell Shotton, Ricky Gonzalez, Johnny Dotson, Kaleb Mitchell, Jackson Boles, Steven Fatz, Jordan Mitchell, and Cooper Ross all recorded wins and tallied a 54-24 victory.

South faced Elkin in the second match of the day and easily won 57-15. Only five matches were actually wrestled and the Sauras won four of the five. Lawson recorded the only loss, but it was a 2-1 decision to the state’s 1A ranked grappler David Javier in the 106 – pound weight category. South Stokes Jacob Raines, Gonzales, and Dotson all won by pin fall and Shotton scored an 8-4 decision over Marcus Orta.

The home team took down another 3A team in the third round. They beat South Iredell 60-18 with pins from Gonzales, Dotson, Kaleb Mitchell, Boles, Fatz, and Jordan Mitchell. Lawson, Shotton, Ross, and Kendall Caudill added forfeit victories.

The Sauras faced former conference rival Surry Central in the semifinals and won 47-24. The Golden Eagles jetted to a 12-0 lead in the first two matches with pins by Amon Mosley and Conner Medvar, but then they entered the toughest part South’s lineup. Shotton and Gonzales pinned their opponent and Dotson scored a 6-3 decision over Karson Crouse to go up 15-12. A pin by Kaleb Mitchell and a forfeit win by Boles extended the lead to 27-12. Fatz pinned Sam Whitaker in the 170-pound weight division and then Jordan Mitchell won an 11-6 decision. The match was tied going into the third period, but a takedown, a reversal, and a near pin fall sealed the victory for Mitchell. Ross pinned Aaron Cave and Lawson ended the dual match on a 15-0 tech fall over Carter Snow in the 106-pound class.

In the finals, the maroon and gold faced Asheboro and the Blue Comets got the best of them and won 46-29. Asheboro earned wins in the 126 and 132-pound weight divisions, but Gonzales stayed undefeated with a 6-2 decision over Corona Cruz. Asheboro’s Sheng Lin (37-4) scored a

major decision over Dotson in a hard fought match, but Jordan Mitchell turned things around for the Tribe with a 17-1 tech fall in the third period over Logan Lambeth. Boles beat Luis Mena 7-1, dropping his overall record to 35-3, and Fatz pinned Cameron Clark in 1:44 to go up 17-16. A pin by Asheboro gave the visitors another five-point advantage, but Ross pinned Elijah Hildreth in 3:25 to put the Sauras back up 23-22. South had to forfeit the next two weight divisions, but Lawson picked up an impressive pin over Joshua Reyes (31-10) in the third frame. The last two matches were forfeited wins by Asheboro.

“I love seeing our kids not lose their composure when they could have,” Amos said. “We stayed poised and focused. It’s all a learning experience about life through any sport you play. If you get caught up and lose your head, bad things will happen. Our goal right now is to see how many wrestlers we can take to states, not winning a conference championship. I have a good group that is buying in and the formula is working right now.”

Gonzales, Boles, Fatz, Ross, and Kaleb Mitchell went 5-0 and Shotton, Dotson, Lawson, and Jordan Mitchell finished 4-1.

The Sauras, ranked fifth in the state team 1A rankings, will wrestle in the Sarah Wilkes Invitational on January 11 and 12 and then the Carolina Showcase on the 19 before facing No. 6 Mount Airy for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship on January 22 in Walnut Cove.

