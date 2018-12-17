Sauras suffer second loss to West

Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News South Stokes Matthew Montgomery scores two of his five points against rival West Stokes on Friday. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Shemar Dalton brings the ball up against West on Friday. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West’s Isaac Spainhour scored two of his 19 points over Elijah Mitchell (15) and Landon Parsons (2). - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcat junior Kelin Parsons scored 11 points on Friday night. - -

County rivals West and South Stokes played for a second time this season and the Wildcats ran away with a 62-25 non-conference win in Walnut Cove on Friday behind 23 offensive rebounds and 30 free throw attempts.

“I thought in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, we were really good and defended with a plan, opposed to trying to take too many chances,” said longtime Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “We were more aggressive and it made it tough for them. I thought Alex (Puckett), Tyler (Smith) and Zan (Sandlin) were much better on the boards tonight, but we have still got to get scoring from other people. We did better at getting to the free throw line but we have got to make them.”

Junior Kelin Parsons scored the Wildcats first basket off of an offensive rebound within 10 seconds of play. Senior guard Tyliq Hairston scored a runner in the lane for South and then Ryan Tilley hit a big three-pointer to give the home team a 5-2 advantage. The Cats turned up the defensive pressure and then tallied nine straight points over the next three minutes and took an 11-5 lead. Another three-point basket by Tilley shrank the margin to three points, but four free throws by Issac Spainhour and a layup by Parsons put the visitors up 17-10 at the close of the opening period.

The Wildcats capitalized on offensive rebounding and limited South to one shot on most possessions in the second quarter. Their aggressive offense pushed them ahead 30-17 by the break.

“Offensive rebound was a key for us tonight and our defensive pressure was really good,” Spainhour said. “Kelin (Parsons) played well for us and was a lot more aggressive tonight. He is starting to find himself and we need that out of him.”

West Stokes limited the Sauras to four points in the third and fourth quarters while they continued getting to the free throw line and rebounding. The Cats outscored their rivals 32-8 in the second half behind Elan Muniz’s eight points.

“We’ve got to get better at rebounding, shooting, execution and they beat us in every aspect of the game tonight,” said Sauras coach Jason Clark. “We didn’t play well and the score showed that. They are a good team and I’m not taking anything away from them, but we’ve got to play better in order to be successful. They fought harder than us and their effort was higher. It was embarrassing and our kids should take it that way. Hopefully we can bounce back next week.”

Spainhour tallied 19 points for the Wildcats followed by Muniz’s 12 points and Parsons 11. Hairston scored nine points for the Sauras and Tilley came off the bench with six, all in the first five minutes of play.

The Wildcats remain undefeated at 4-0 and will play two important conference games against Carver (Tuesday) and Walkertown (Friday) this week. The Sauras fall to 1-6 and will travel to West Wilkes on Tuesday. All games are slated to begin at 8 p.m.

“It’s a big week for us,” stated Spainhour. “We lost two games last year in the conference and both were against the teams we play this week. I’m glad we got to play tonight, but we have to continue to get better. We know how they are going to guard us and we are not going to be surprised.”

South will have to stay out of foul trouble and hit more outside shots to stay competitive against the Black Hawks, according to Clark.

“Our offense will ignite our defense and we have to capitalize on opportunities given to us. Again, we have to put the ball in the basket and limit our turnovers to give ourselves a chance,” the coach added.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Matthew Montgomery scores two of his five points against rival West Stokes on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_SSBB-Matthew-Montgomery-vs.-West-Stokes-12-14-18.jpg South Stokes Matthew Montgomery scores two of his five points against rival West Stokes on Friday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Shemar Dalton brings the ball up against West on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_SSBB-Shemar-Dalton-CL.jpg Shemar Dalton brings the ball up against West on Friday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West’s Isaac Spainhour scored two of his 19 points over Elijah Mitchell (15) and Landon Parsons (2). https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_WSBB-Isaac-Spainhour-vs.-South-Stokes-12-14-18-CL.jpg West’s Isaac Spainhour scored two of his 19 points over Elijah Mitchell (15) and Landon Parsons (2). Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcat junior Kelin Parsons scored 11 points on Friday night. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_WSBB-Kelin-Parsons-vs.-South-Stokes-12-14-18-CL-2.jpg Wildcat junior Kelin Parsons scored 11 points on Friday night. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News