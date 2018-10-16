Fenner qualifies for state championship

Robert Money | The Stokes News Sauras Salem Washburn tees off. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Jade Britt missed the state championship by eight strokes. - Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes Emily Cox tees off at Cedarbrook Country Club. - Robert Money | The Stokes News Rachel Fenner putts during an earlier golf match this season. - -

South Stokes junior golfer Rachel Fenner has now qualified for the 1A/2A NCHSAA state championships for a third consecutive year.

“Rachel played well Monday and was very focused,” said Saura coach Kent Mendenhall about the athlete’s showing at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin during the golf regional championship. “Even when things could have distracted her, she accepted it and played like a champ. She took the high road and let her character shine through. She is a young lady of high morals and honesty and a pleasure to coach.”

Fenner officially recorded a 92 on the 18 hole course, but had to take a two stroke penalty because of a Pine Lake Preparatory coach reporting Fenner of texting her mother while walking the fairway. Despite the coach wanting her to be disqualified, she accepted the consequences of the officials and took the penalty.

Fenner’s teammate sophomore Salem Washburn qualified for regionals again this year, but had another frustrating day in the conference tournament. She shot a 132.

“She has struggled on this course and I really believe it’s a mindset with her,” Mendenhall said. “She learned some things today that she will take with her and make her a better golfer and more importantly a better person in life.”

North Stokes Jade Britt missed the state championship qualification by eight strokes. She shot a 109 on the day. West Stokes Emily Cox scored a 121 and Lilly Frosh qualified for regionals, but did not play.

Fenner will travel to Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Foxfire Village, N.C. close to Pinehurst on Monday and Tuesday where she will play 18 holes on each day. Her tee time is tentatively set for 11 a.m.

