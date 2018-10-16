Sauras complete sweep of Vikings

Robert Money | For The Stokes News Viking Jade Tuttle sets the ball for teammate Meredith Rasey. - Robert Money | For The Stokes News Lora Wood records one of her 10 kills against rival South Stokes. - Robert Money | For The Stokes News Senior Meredith Rasey blocks a shot against South Stokes on Monday. - Robert Money | For The Stokes News Hailey Rothrock tallied 31 assists in the game for South Stokes. - - Robert Money | For The Stokes News Sauras Lilly Weaver led her team with 16 kills against the Vikings. - - Robert Money | For The Stokes News Macy Nelson (7), Caroline Richardson (10),and Lilly Weaver (4) wait for the ball to be served against North Stokes on Monday. - - Robert Money | For The Stokes News North Stokes seniors Leanne Sessoms, Jade Manuel, Meredith Rasey and Lora Wood. - - Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News South Stokes seniors Lydia Caudill, Summer Coats, Hallie Carroll, Carley Hall and Lilly Weaver. - -

Monday night’s Northwest 1A Conference volleyball match between North and South Stokes was more than two county teams meeting for their annual rival game; it was a chance to grab the number two seed from the conference for the league tournament and state playoff pairings. The Vikings took game one, but lost 3-1 to Sauras for a second time this season.

“We played much better tonight,” said Saura coach Jayson Duncan. “It’s the best we have played in two weeks. After we overcame 15 unforced turnovers in the first match, we only had 15 the rest of the way. Points are hard to come by against North Stokes anyway, so you can’t keep giving them points if you expect to win. It’s nice to win against county rivals, but I don’t like playing them.”

North honored Lora Wood, Meredith Rasey, Leanne Sessoms, and Jade Manuel, their four seniors, before the game and then used the emotion of senior night and took game one 25-22. The lead changed hands six times and accumulated nine ties before Sessoms found the back left corner of the court forcing Duncan into a timeout. An ace by Sessoms out of the timeout and a kill by Wood set up a close line shot by sophomore Jade Tuttle for the final point.

North gained an early 5-1 advantage in set two behind the serving of Tuttle, but two kills and a serving ace by Saura senior Lilly Weaver ignited the visitors and knotted the score at nine. A serving error by the Vikings gave South their first lead at 12-11 and then the Sauras used a 7-2 run forcing Viking coach Christine Condon into a timeout. The momentum didn’t stop for the visitors as they closed out the game on a block by Lydia Caudill giving them the 25-19 victory and tying the contest at one game each.

The Sauras took an 11-10 lead in game three and never relinquished. They finished out the set with Hailey Rothrock serving three consecutive points and winning 25-20.

Game four was a blowout as South led from the start and scored a 25-11 victory behind the serving of Rothrock, Macy Nelson, and Hallie Carroll.

“It was a game of miscommunication and missed opportunities,” Condon said. “As soon as bad things happened we didn’t stay together and went backwards. Against Mount Airy, no matter how many points we were down, they fought and played together. Tonight, I think the girls wanted it so bad that anytime it turned, they panicked. We appreciate what Lora, Meredith, Jade, and Leanne have meant to our program. They each have brought different aspects to our team and it will be impossible to replace them.”

Weaver paced the Sauras with 16 kills followed by Caudill’s 12. Caudill recorded six blocks and three aces. Nelson added 28 digs, while Weaver accounted for 23, Carroll 20, and Rothrock 11. Rockrock added 31 assist. Rasey led the Vikings with 14 kills and Wood had 10. Tuttle and Sessoms tallied 16 and 12 assists and Skylar Amos dugout 21 balls.

South Stokes improved to 18-6 overall and finished second with a 6-4 record in conference play. They will receive a bye in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday and play the winner of Mount Airy and Winston-Salem Prep on Wednesday. North Stokes falls to 12-10 and 5-5 and will be the four seed in the tournament playing Bishop McGuinness, who they spilt with during the regular season. They will play at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

