Sauras tripped by Bears

John Cate | The News Senior Garrett Dodson tries to run down Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith during Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The News Richard Epperson turns the corner against the Mount Airy defense. - John Cate | The News Adam McMillian runs out of a pile-up while looking for yardage in Friday night’s game at Mount Airy. -

In just 19 seconds, it was clear what sort of night this was going to be.

Mount Airy, the state’s third ranked 1A team, steamrolled past South Stokes 57-7 on Friday.

“There’s a reason why they are one of the best programs in the state,” Holmes said. “They were able to execute their game plan and exploit some of the weaknesses in our scheme defensively. Offensively, we had seen some things on film we thought we could exploit, but did not execute when we needed to.”

The Bears (8-0, 2-0 Northwest 1A Conference) scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and held a 57-0 halftime lead. It would have been possible for Mount Airy to set a new school record by topping the 60-point mark for a third consecutive game, but head coach J.K. Adkins chose to clear the bench in a second half played with a running clock.

The Sauras scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from PT Fischer to Ryan Moses with about seven minutes left in the game to avert the shutout.

South Stokes (1-7, 1-1 NW1A) won the pregame coin toss, but almost nothing went right for the Sauras between that point and when they finally got on the board. The team attempted an onside kick to open the game, but the Bears’ Eric Olvera fell on the ball at his team’s 37-yard line. Following a penalty on the Sauras, Holden Poindexter completed a pass to Greg Greene that went for a 27-yard gain, and then Smith scored on the next play, with the game clock showing 11:41. Bear kicker Jackson Tumbarello kicked the point-after for early advantage.

South Stokes was facing third down on its opening series when Donavon Greene intercepted a Fischer pass and returned it 22 yards to the Sauras 6. Mount Airy’s offense ran out onto the field and Poindexter hit Donavon on an inside slant for the touchdown. Poindexter threw to him again for a two-point conversion, and the score was 15-0 after just 78 seconds of action.

The visitors had a quick three-and-out, and Mount Airy began its third possession of the game at its’ 40. Runs by Jaedon Hill and Donavon Greene gave the Bears a first down at the Sauras 44. Two plays later, Smith picked up 10 to the 34, and then Poindexter went long for Donavon again, who made a leaping catch over a defender for a first down at the 13. Smith got the call on a sweep to the right, and Mount Airy led 22-0 with 6:24 remaining in the first.

The next two series were more of the same. A three-and-out for the Sauras was followed by a two-play, 64-yard scoring drive by the Bears. Hill picked up 10 yards and then Poindexter linked up with Greg Greene on a 54-yard catch-and-run play that made the score 29-0 at the 3:17 mark of the opening period.

South Stokes did better on the next series, actually picking up two first downs. The second came on the opening play of the second quarter, where the Sauras lined up to punt on fourth down, but snapped the ball short to Garrett Dodson, who ran for a first down at the South 40-yard line. Unfortunately for them, Donavon Greene blew up the next play, catching Javon Gore for a 10-yard loss and eventually forcing the Sauras to punt again.

Mount Airy tacked on four more touchdowns in the second quarter on three runs and a pass for the 57-point edge at the half.

“I told the kids at the half to never stop fighting,” added Holmes. “I thought we played better in the second half and we can use that as something to build on as we prepare for homecoming against Bishop. We were also able to get some young kids valuable reps and that makes our depth better for next week.”

Adam McMillian managed 46-yards on 16 carries and Fischer added 53-yards through the air. Moses recorded the Sauras only touchdown. Senior Steven Fatz led the defense again this week with 11 tackles and Dodson, Jackson Boles, and Cooper Ross supplied six each.

The Sauras will host Bishop McGuinness (5-3, 1-1) Friday night at 7:30 for their annual homecoming game.

Senior Garrett Dodson tries to run down Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith during Friday night’s game. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0622.jpg Senior Garrett Dodson tries to run down Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith during Friday night’s game. John Cate | The News Richard Epperson turns the corner against the Mount Airy defense. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0657.jpg Richard Epperson turns the corner against the Mount Airy defense. John Cate | The News Adam McMillian runs out of a pile-up while looking for yardage in Friday night’s game at Mount Airy. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0623.jpg Adam McMillian runs out of a pile-up while looking for yardage in Friday night’s game at Mount Airy. John Cate | The News