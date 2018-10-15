North Stokes crowns homecoming queen

October 15, 2018 Stokes News Local Sports 0
North Stokes crowned Lora Wood homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News
Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News
Tristen Moorefield won Miss Congeniality during the homecoming festivities on Friday at North Stokes. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News
North Stokes homecoming winners left to right: Lora Wood (Queen), Guadalupe Martinez (Princess), and Tristen Moorefield (Miss Congeniality). - - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

North Stokes celebrated homecoming on Friday and named Lora Wood the 2018 homecoming queen. Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess and Tristen Moorefield as Miss Congeniality.

North Stokes crowned Lora Wood homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Lora-Wood-DS-Homecoming-Queen-DS-2.jpgNorth Stokes crowned Lora Wood homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Guadalupe-Martinez-DS-Princess.jpgGuadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Tristen Moorefield won Miss Congeniality during the homecoming festivities on Friday at North Stokes.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Tristen-Moorefield-DS-Miss-Congeniality.jpgTristen Moorefield won Miss Congeniality during the homecoming festivities on Friday at North Stokes. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

North Stokes homecoming winners left to right: Lora Wood (Queen), Guadalupe Martinez (Princess), and Tristen Moorefield (Miss Congeniality).
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Homecoming-Winners-DS.jpgNorth Stokes homecoming winners left to right: Lora Wood (Queen), Guadalupe Martinez (Princess), and Tristen Moorefield (Miss Congeniality). Dale Sands | For The Stokes News