North Stokes crowns homecoming queen

North Stokes celebrated homecoming on Friday and named Lora Wood the 2018 homecoming queen. Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess and Tristen Moorefield as Miss Congeniality.
North Stokes homecoming winners left to right: Lora Wood (Queen), Guadalupe Martinez (Princess), and Tristen Moorefield (Miss Congeniality).