North Stokes crowns homecoming queen

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

North Stokes celebrated homecoming on Friday and named Lora Wood the 2018 homecoming queen. Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess and Tristen Moorefield as Miss Congeniality.

North Stokes crowned Lora Wood homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Lora-Wood-DS-Homecoming-Queen-DS-2.jpg North Stokes crowned Lora Wood homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Guadalupe-Martinez-DS-Princess.jpg Guadalupe Martinez was awarded homecoming princess. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Tristen Moorefield won Miss Congeniality during the homecoming festivities on Friday at North Stokes.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NS-Homecoming-Tristen-Moorefield-DS-Miss-Congeniality.jpg Tristen Moorefield won Miss Congeniality during the homecoming festivities on Friday at North Stokes. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

North Stokes homecoming winners left to right: Lora Wood (Queen), Guadalupe Martinez (Princess), and Tristen Moorefield (Miss Congeniality).