Vikings drop home game against Bishop McGuinness

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Viking Finn Long (23) makes one of his 13 tackles on Friday against Bishop McGuinness. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Isaac Wood recovers a fumble Friday night against Bishop. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Gabe Oerter records an interception for North Stokes on Friday. - Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Senior Matt Bullins runs against the Villains’ defense on Friday. - -

After falling to Mount Airy last week, North Stokes bounced back and improved in their 17-0 loss to Northwest 1A Conference opponent Bishop McGuinness on a cool Friday night in Danbury.

“Our effort was a lot better than last week,” said Viking coach Frank Sessoms. “We played hard all night and really fought. Our defense played well and gave us several turnovers with good field position, but we couldn’t do anything with it. We are still struggling to put points on the board offensively, but the kids are improving every week.”

North owned three possessions in the first quarter with all of them ending in punts. The defense forced a blocked punt, recovered a fumble, and Jacob Murray’s sack forced the Villains to punt as the second period began.

Defensive back Isaac Wood intercepted a pass preventing the visitors from scoring while in Viking territory. The home team picked up a first down and came close to a second before quarterback Christian Shemo was sacked.

With 2:10 left before the half, the Villains ran six plays and scored on a nine-yard scramble to take a 7-0 advantage. Bishop’s lead grew 14-0 after they recovered an onside kick and scored three plays later.

“That last four minutes of the half really hurt us,” Sessoms said. “We let them get behind our defensive backs and the onside kick surprised our kids. I told our players at halftime to keep fighting hard and don’t give up.”

The offensive woes continued for the home team in the second half, but the defense forced three punts and Gabe Oerter snagged his first interception of the season.

Senior Matt Bullins rushed for 41-yards on seven carries, added nine tackles on defense and punted nine times for an average of 32.3 each kick. Finn Long led four Viking defenders in double digit tackles with 13. Murray, Mitchell Petree, and Dylan Mabe recorded 10 each. Oerter and Wood snagged interceptions and Wood recovered a fumble.

North Stokes drops to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play and will travel to East Surry (6-2, 2-0) next Friday night in Pilot Mountain at 7:30 p.m.

