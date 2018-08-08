Jason Myers wins grueling race at Bowman Gray

Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium pushes drivers and cars to their limit. And after the checkered flag flew on Saturday, Jason Myers of Walnut Cove celebrated in Victory Lane as one of the few gladiators left standing.

Myers drew 13th as his start in the FOX8 WGHP 100 for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series and weathered a storm that saw eight cautions and only 10 of 24 competitors finishing the race. He strategically fought his way forward to claim his third win of the 2018 season.

The race began with Daniel Yates of Winston-Salem and Chris Fleming of Mount Airy playing mind games with each other as they battled for the lead on the initial start. After a false start, Fleming was able to battle from the outside and take the top spot. Fleming fended off a challenge from Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg and then a challenge from George Brunnhoelzl III of Mooresville.

But something went awry on Fleming’s ride as he continued to tangle with Brunnhoelzl. Fleming skidded across the infield and into the guardrail while Brunnhoelzl took over the lead on lap on 45.

For the first half of the race, Jason Myers had been climbing his way through the field. Fleming’s crash into the guardrail brought out a caution, which allowed Myers to move up to the outside of Brunnhoelzl to challenge for the head position.

His first attempt was unsuccessful. So was his second. But on his third outside row challenge, Myers made the pass stick. The #4 car of Myers then held off John Smith of Mount Airy, Bobby Measmer of Concord, and James Civali of Davidson.

“Thirteenth to first in a 100 laps is a lot harder than you think it is,” said Myers. “I had my hands full right there at the end.”

Part of the battle was unseen – occurring in the pit garage before the green flag even fell. “We made a lot of changes, and it didn’t work. We missed the first two of the night tonight when they were running the other races,” said Myers. “We literally barely got this thing put together before race time.”

Danny Bohn of Huntersville qualified fourth fastest and was the only competitor to take on the Fans’ Challenge. A crash took him out of contention for the $6,000. The same wreck collected points leader Burt Myers of Walnut Cove. Although his crew tried feverishly to repair the car, he was unable to return to the race and finished 11th.

In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem won in the first 20-lapper – his fifth win of the season. Tommy “the Tiger” Neal of Walkertown beat Michael Adams of Yadkinville to take the checkered in the second race.

Spencer Martin won for the second week in a row in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, both Chris Allison of Mocksville and Johnny Baker of Randleman brought home a victory.

Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

FOX8 WGHP 100: 100 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

2 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC

3 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. Concord, NC

4 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

5 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

6 79 James Civali Davidson, NC

7 2 Joseph Brown Winston-Salem, NC

8 66 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC

9 8 Darin Redmon Walnut Cove, NC

10 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC

11 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC

12 27 Danny Bohn Huntersville, NC

13 34 George Brunnhoelzl III Mooresville, NC

14 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

15 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

16 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC

17 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

18 78 Bobby Skinger Charlotte, NC

19 71 Rich Hunter Winston-Salem, NC

20 7 Derrik Hill Winston-Salem, NC

21 92 Doug Patton Winston-Salem, NC

22 9 Lane Hill Winston-Salem, NC

23 41 Jimmy Wallace Winston-Salem, NC

24 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC

Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

2 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

3 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

4 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

5 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

6 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

7 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

8 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

9 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

10 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

11 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

12 8 Casey Kepley Jr Winston-Salem, NC

13 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

14 68 Robbie Brewer Winston-Salem, NC

15 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

16 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

17 16 Bubba Tilley Mount Airy, NC

18 41 Kale Martin Winston-Salem, NC

19 9 Austin Harris Yadkinville, NC

20 78 Nick Collins Winston-Salem, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

2 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

3 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

4 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

5 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

6 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

7 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

8 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

9 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

10 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

11 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

12 68 Robbie Brewer Winston-Salem, NC

13 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

14 8 Casey Kepley Jr Winston-Salem, NC

15 41 Kale Martin Winston-Salem, NC

16 9 Austin Harris Yadkinville, NC

17 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 5 Spencer Martin Winston-Salem, NC

2 28 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC

3 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC

4 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

5 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC

6 00 Donnie Martin Winston-Salem, NC

7 30 Blake Shupe Mount Airy, NC

8 09 David Creed Mount Airy, NC

9 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC

10 98 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC

11 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC

12 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC

13 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC

14 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC

15 7 Jamie Byrd Mount Airy, NC

16 33 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC

17 11 Hunter Hutchens Boonville, NC

18 31 Brandon Butner East Bend, NC

19 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Stadium Stock A Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 01 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC

2 61 Jason Keaton Mocksville, NC

3 22 Adam Thomas Winston-Salem, NC

4 02 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

5 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC

6 8 Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC

7 76 Billy Cameron Jr Salisbury, NC

8 49 Shawn Hayes Lenoir, NC

9 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC

10 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC

11 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC

12 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC

13 69 Brandon Crotts Winston-Salem, NC

14 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC

15 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC

16 60 Brad Mickalowski Mocksville, NC

17 26 K.C. Myers Winston-Salem, NC

18 3 Kyler Staley Reedy Creek, NC

Stadium Stock B Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 35 Johnny Baker Randleman, NC

2 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC

3 51 Junior Snow King, NC

4 2x Todd Barnhardt Advance, NC

5 09 Tim Evans Arcadia, NC

6 2 Jason Everhart Lexington, NC

7 7 James Allison Mocksville, NC

8 20 Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC

9 0 Carlos Clifton Germanton, NC

10 77 Chelsea Adkins Pilot Mountain, NC

11 10 David Hopkins Winston-Salem, NC

12 29 Cody Arrington Mount Airy, NC

13 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC

14 14 Ken Bridges King, NC

15 23 Andy Spears Lexington, NC

16 00 Ricky Wall Pilot Mountain, NC

17 99 Blake Walker Lenoir, NC

Jason Myers (4) pressures the rear bumper of race leader George Brunnhoelzl III (34). Myers would eventually pass for the lead. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Myers4Brunnhoelzl34.jpg Jason Myers (4) pressures the rear bumper of race leader George Brunnhoelzl III (34). Myers would eventually pass for the lead. Jason Myers celebrating in Winner’s Circle after taking the checkered in the FOX8 WGHP 100. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_MyersWC-11-.jpg Jason Myers celebrating in Winner’s Circle after taking the checkered in the FOX8 WGHP 100.