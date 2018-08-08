Vikings bring experience to the court

North Stokes Lady Vikings will return eight players from last year’s squad that finished 6-18 and 3-7 in the Northwest 1A. They will move four solid juniors up from the JV team and look to build on the end of the season success when the Vikings won two of their last four games.

“We will still be young with four sophomore starters in the lineup, but they have a year of varsity under their belt,” said Viking coach Christine Condon. “They are ready. Our outlook is great and we are excited.”

The Vikings tied for fourth place last season and welcome returning all-conference players Meredith Rasey, Lora Wood, Jade Tuttle, and Skylar Amos. Solidifying the lineup will be Jade Manuel and Leann Sessoms.

“All of the girls on the team are key players and will make solid contributions in their individual positions this year,” the coach said. “Our four seniors will be important to our leadership as well as being strong offensive and defensive players. We will heavily rely on Meredith, Lora, Leann, and Jade to keep up the momentum. We should hold our own this season against anyone.”

Rasey pounded out 167 kills last season to lead the team. She also had a team leading 39 blocks. Wood contributed 122 kills, 22 blocks, and 162 digs, while Tuttle scored 232 assists, 128 digs, and 42 aces. Amos, a rising sophomore, exploded with 307 digs last year to lead the team.

“Our four seniors would do very well at the next level if they choose to play. Lora has committed to Lenoir Rhyne for softball and sophomores Jade and Skylar have attended many volleyball showcases this summer. Several others have expressed interest and they all could play.”

Members of this year’s varsity team are: seniors Lora Wood, Meredith Rasey, Leann Sessoms, and Jade Manuel; juniors Allee Boles, Sarah Bullins, Hannah Hicks, and Abigail Whicker; and sophomores Skylar Amos, Sami Bennett, Leanna Harbour, and Jade Tuttle.

North will open at home on August 20 against county rival West Stokes. The JV teams will start at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity squads to follow. For more information or complete schedules go to http://www.north.stokes.k12.nc.us/ or Maxpreps.com.

