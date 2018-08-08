Area teams gear up for football season

South Stokes kicked off their 2018 football season on Monday, July 30 by hosting Midnight Madness at the high school. More than 100 spectators attended the 12 a.m. practice as coach Mike Holmes and his staff ran through individual and team drills with 40 football players in attendance.

“This was a good thing for our kids to experience tonight,” Holmes said. “It’s about having fun and getting better every day. We stress to our kids at practice about being better today than yesterday and being better tomorrow. The kids are buying in to what we are trying to accomplish and that is to build a football program here at South Stokes.”

The Sauras will return Adam McMillan and Ryan Moses in the backfield. Both running backs gained more than 1,000 yards behind an experienced line. The defense will be anchored by all-conference linebackers Ross Cooper and Steven Fatz and all-conference defensive back P.T. Fischer will return for his senior year. He collected four interceptions and tallied 55 tackles last season.

Jimmy Upchurch and West Stokes hosted their 16th Annual Purple and Gold inter-squad scrimmage in front of family and friends Monday night at the school to kick off their football season.

“It was a great night of football and I was very happy with what I saw,” Upchurch said. “Our offense is definitely ahead of our defense. Normally it’s the other way around this early in the season. We have installed a new system and coach (Tanner) Haynes has done a great job with the offensive line. We have a few things to work out, but we could be pretty good if things fall into place.”

West will return eight starters on offense and replace three graduating offensive lineman. All-conference running back Chris Brown will return after gaining more than 1,000 yards last season and quarterback Tyler Smith will have plenty of weapons on the offense. Returning are Dustin Blevins, Amon Conrad, Kelin Parsons, and Zan Sandlin as big targets.

Both South and West will open against each other on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Sauras host the Wildcats for the 20th meeting between the schools. West holds a 15-4 advantage and won five straight including last season’s 35-14 victory. The Sauras last win was 35-9 in 2012. On Thursday August 16, the JV Sauras will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m.

Adam McMillan (22) led the Sauras offense with 1,590 yards last season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SS-Football-Adam-McMillian-1.jpg Adam McMillan (22) led the Sauras offense with 1,590 yards last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Linebacking core Cooper Ross (52), and Steven Fatz (50) return from an all-conference performance last season and will help lead the Sauras on defense. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SS-Football-LB-1-1.jpg Linebacking core Cooper Ross (52), and Steven Fatz (50) return from an all-conference performance last season and will help lead the Sauras on defense. Robert Money | The Stokes News Mike Holmes is entering his second year as the Sauras coach and addressed his team at the early Monday morning practice. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SS-Football-2-1.jpg Mike Holmes is entering his second year as the Sauras coach and addressed his team at the early Monday morning practice. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes offensive line will play a large role in their success this season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SS-Football-OL-1-1.jpg South Stokes offensive line will play a large role in their success this season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcat coach Jimmy Upchurch and new athletic director Travis Gammons watch players from the sideline on Monday evening. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WSFB-Jimmy-Upchurch-MM.jpg Wildcat coach Jimmy Upchurch and new athletic director Travis Gammons watch players from the sideline on Monday evening. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Chris Brown returns to the Wildcats as a 1,000 rusher last season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WSFB-Chris-Brown-MM.jpg Junior Chris Brown returns to the Wildcats as a 1,000 rusher last season. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Luke Mickey will help anchor the offensive line for the Wildcats this season. He is one of two starters returning from last year. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WSFB-Luke-Mickey-MM.jpg Junior Luke Mickey will help anchor the offensive line for the Wildcats this season. He is one of two starters returning from last year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior quarterback Tyler Smith hands off to Dustin Blevins during the purple and gold scrimmage Monday night. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WSFB-Tyler-Smith-Dustin-Blevins-MM.jpg Senior quarterback Tyler Smith hands off to Dustin Blevins during the purple and gold scrimmage Monday night. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News