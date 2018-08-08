Lady Wildcats will rely on youth

West Stokes volleyball coach Jordan Stevens led the Lady Wildcats to a 19-8 season last year and an 8-4 record in the Western Athletic Piedmont Conference. This year, he hopes to keep the winning streak alive, but he’ll do it without one senior occupying his roster.

“We play in one of the toughest volleyball conferences in the state,” the coach said. “We always want to compete and grow as a program at the highest level. Our goal every year is to compete for a conference championship and make other teams work for every point they get.”

West graduated six seniors and plan to roster eight juniors, one sophomore, and a freshman on the varsity team. Blakeleigh Goldbach recorded 101 kills last season and added 17 blocks to lead the returning players. The Lady Cats will also depend on Lyza Addington, Madison Upchurch, and Abby Walker along with freshman Kiley Lickfeld and sophomore Emily Emerson.

“We will be unified as a team and every player will be crucial in how successful we can be,” said Stevens. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well we have played together as a team during our summer scrimmage games and look forward to a great year.”

Along with the success of the varsity team, the JV squad finished 14-3 last season.

Members of this year’s varsity team include: Abby Walker, Blakeleigh Goldback, Madison Upchurch, Anna Bates, Lyza Addington, Caroline Philyaw, Alyssa Custer, Alexia Cambell, Emily Emerson, and Kiley Lickfeld.

West Stokes will travel to West Forsyth on August 14 at 5 p.m. for their first game of the season. The JV team will compete first with varsity to follow. For a schedule or more information visit the school’s website at https://www.west.stokes.k12.nc.us/ or Maxpreps.com.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Junior Lyza Addington is expected to play an important role with her hitting and blocking skills this season. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Blakeleigh Goldbach records one of her 101 kills last year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News