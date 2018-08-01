Sauras kickoff season with Midnight Madness

Linebacking core Cooper Ross (52), and Steven Fatz (50) return from an all-conference performance last season and will help lead the Sauras on defense.

Adam McMillan (22) led the Sauras offense with 1,590 yards last season.

Mike Holmes is entering his second year as the Sauras coach and addressed his team at the early Monday morning practice.

South Stokes offensive line will play a large role in their success this season.