Wildcats transition to Jr. Sauras

The Southern Stokes Jr. Sauras, formerly known as the Walnut Cove Wildcats is transitioning to a new look, new division and new name. The group is slated to join the Premier Athletic Conference with AAU and step away from the Surry County Football Little League.

“We feel like our kids will have more opportunities by playing in AAU, which is a nationally known organization,” said Jr. Sauras president Whitney Craig. “Of course, our goals are always to teach honesty, respect and good character, but we want our kids to find something they enjoy and have a passion for it whether it’s football, cheerleading or in the classroom.”

The organization hopes to fill five different teams beginning with a 6U team, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. The league would like to see 16 to 20 kids per team participate in the 10 game regular season that will feature five home games and the remainder in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and possibly Charlotte.

“We want our kids to experience playing on a full field and show them the right way to play football,” said league president Jerry Giles. “We want them to have fun. Our goal is to build athletes for Southeastern Middle School and South Stokes High School, so they may have the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Southern Stokes offers a “Feed the Beast” program each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. at Lions Park in Walnut Cove free of charge. They accept children ages five-years-old to high school and are teaching strong, fast techniques with fundamental skills and conditioning.

“When I was growing up we were always outside playing,” said Giles. “With this program we want to get kids off the couch and away from the electronics and teach them how to get in shape and stay in shape, while keeping them out of trouble.”

The Jr. Sauras offer registration for cheerleading and football on Tuesday and Thursday or sign up is available online at ssjrsauras.com. The cost is $120 for each participant, but the group hopes to lower the fees next season through fundraising. Discounts are available for multiple children signups.

For more information contact Whitney Craig (336) 986-8919 or Jerry Giles (336) 997-7706 or email southernstokesjrsauras@gmail.com. The Southern Stokes Jr. Sauras season officially kicks off August 1.

Coach Jason Leake directs a session of “Feed the Beast”. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Coach-Jason-Leake.jpg Coach Jason Leake directs a session of “Feed the Beast”. Robert Money | The Stokes News Head coach Jerry Giles is overseeing the new Jr. Sauras program. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Coach-Jerry-Giles.jpg Head coach Jerry Giles is overseeing the new Jr. Sauras program. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Southern Stokes Jr. Sauras offers a “Feed the Beast” program every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Lions Park in Walnut Cove. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-Football.jpg The Southern Stokes Jr. Sauras offers a “Feed the Beast” program every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Lions Park in Walnut Cove. Robert Money | The Stokes News Young athletes train on the rope ladder to help their footwork. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-Football-2.jpg Young athletes train on the rope ladder to help their footwork. Robert Money | The Stokes News