Lady Trojans win middle school championship

Eighth grader Christa Moore has led the Trojans from the shortstop position this year.
Chestnut Grove Katelyn Tucker bats in a recent game against Gentry.
Kaylee Hobgood helped lead the Trojans this year at the plate.
Trojan Sydney Dutton caught in every game this season for her team.
Eighth grader Christa Moore has led the Trojans from the shortstop position this year.
Chestnut Grove Katelyn Tucker bats in a recent game against Gentry.
Kaylee Hobgood helped lead the Trojans this year at the plate.
Trojan Sydney Dutton caught in every game this season for her team.