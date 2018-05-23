Lady Trojans win middle school championship

Eighth grader Christa Moore has led the Trojans from the shortstop position this year.

Chestnut Grove Katelyn Tucker bats in a recent game against Gentry.

Kaylee Hobgood helped lead the Trojans this year at the plate.

Trojan Sydney Dutton caught in every game this season for her team.

Eighth grader Christa Moore has led the Trojans from the shortstop position this year.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CG-Trojans-Christa-Moore-MM.jpg Eighth grader Christa Moore has led the Trojans from the shortstop position this year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Chestnut Grove Katelyn Tucker bats in a recent game against Gentry.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CG-Trojans-Katelyn-Tucker-MM.jpg Chestnut Grove Katelyn Tucker bats in a recent game against Gentry. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Kaylee Hobgood helped lead the Trojans this year at the plate.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CG-Trojans-Kaylee-Hobgood-MM.jpg Kaylee Hobgood helped lead the Trojans this year at the plate. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Trojan Sydney Dutton caught in every game this season for her team.