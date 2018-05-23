Posted on by

PCT returns from Disney World


Power Cheer and Tumble’s senior Fusion team just returned from a trip to the D2 Summit in Walt Disney World where the team competed as a wildcard in the Super Bowl of cheerleading. PCT will have an interest meeting on May 31 at 6 p.m. and placements will begin on June 2 and 9. For more information contract Julie Money (336-749-1191) or Saleen Gardner (336-749-1346).


Robert Money | The Stokes News

