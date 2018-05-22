Stokes athletes compete at state track meet

Stokes County was well represented at the 1A and 2A state track meets on Saturday and Sunday at A&T University in Greensboro. North, South and West Stokes had 17 athletes between the three schools compete in 14 different events. North Stokes Abigail Hemric placed the highest with a second place finish in the 3200 meter run and a time of 12:07.41.

North Stokes Hailey Sheppard placed third in the pole vault with a jump of 9-0 and sixth in the discus throw with a distance of 98-07. Josie Stanberry also participated in the discus throw and placed 13th. The 4×800 meter relay team had a good run and secured fourth place with a time of 10:53.31, 31 seconds behind first. Members of the team were: Hemric, Emma Stanberry, and freshmen Skylar Murray and Rachel Overby. Northwest 1A Runner of the Year, Jacob McGee battled through a back injury to finish sixth in the 1600 meter run with a time 4:39.57, 11 seconds behind the winner.

“I was very proud of the girl’s team this season,” said North Stokes ladies track coach Ben Kelble. “They trained and competed hard all year, and I saw a lot of growth and improvement this season.”

South Stokes competed on Sunday with five athletes. Niamai Browning raced in the 110 meter hurdles and came in fourth with a time of 15:54. Bryson Autry and Austin Harger participated in the pole vault and both finished with jumps of 10 feet, giving them a 10th and 11th place. Sophomores Elijah Dunn and Eligah France threw the discus. Dunn placed seventh with a distance of 122-07 and France 11th with a throw of 103-10.

“As a first year coach, I am so proud of my team,” said Saura coach Marsha Dunn. “We doubled the size of our team from last year and the kids worked hard all season and earned each accomplishment. I look forward to continued growth and success with Saura track and field.”

West Stokes five competitors competed in the 2A meet on Saturday. Junior Erin Duke finished third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:21.20, a mere 1.5 seconds behind first place. Freshman Sydney Cockerham ran the 400 meter dash and finished 11th with a time of 1:00.64. Duke, Cockerham, Carolina Pulliam, and Hunter Jackson ran the 4×800 meter relay and placed fourth with a time of 10:14.01. Junior Dustin Blevins, a first year track athlete, placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 21-04.25 and fifth in the triple jump at 43-10, a personal best.

“It was a rewarding season with a very young squad,” said Wildcat coach Larry Weldon. “We performed better than expected considering the problems with the weather and canceled meets. We won the county meets, third at conference and had very good regional and state meet. I’m looking forward to a great season next year.”

Murphy placed first in the team standing for the 1A women with North Stokes coming in 13th. Polk County won the 1A men’s crown, while Forest Hills won the 2A battle. Lake Norman Charter School won the 2A women’s meet, while the Lady Wildcats placed 18th with 11 team points.

For a full list of 1A and 2A track results visit https://www.nchsaa.org.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes 4×800 meter relay team of Abigail Hemric, Skylar Murray, Emma Stanberry, and Rachel Overby placed fourth on Sunday at the state 1A track meet. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_NS-Track-4x800M-Relay-Team-JS.jpg North Stokes 4×800 meter relay team of Abigail Hemric, Skylar Murray, Emma Stanberry, and Rachel Overby placed fourth on Sunday at the state 1A track meet. Jeffery Sides | For The Stokes News North Stokes sophomore Abigail Hemric finished second in the 3200 meter run on Sunday at the state 1A track meet. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_NS-Track-Abigail-Hemric-JS.jpg North Stokes sophomore Abigail Hemric finished second in the 3200 meter run on Sunday at the state 1A track meet. Jeffery Sides | For The Stokes News The Sauras Niamai Browning finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles at the state 1A track meet. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_SS-Track-Nimai-Browning-JS.jpg The Sauras Niamai Browning finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles at the state 1A track meet. Jeffery Sides | For The Stokes News The Wildcats 4×800 meter relay team of Sydney Cockerham, Caroline Pulliam, Hunter Jackson, and Erin Duke placed fourth on Saturday at the 2A state meet. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_West-Stoeks-4×800-Meter.jpg The Wildcats 4×800 meter relay team of Sydney Cockerham, Caroline Pulliam, Hunter Jackson, and Erin Duke placed fourth on Saturday at the 2A state meet. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News West Stokes junior Erin Duke placed third in the 800 meter run, just 1.5 second behind the winner. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WS-Track-Erin-Duke-1.jpg West Stokes junior Erin Duke placed third in the 800 meter run, just 1.5 second behind the winner. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News