NHSCA announces 2018 Academic All-Americans

The National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) announced the 2018 High School Academic All-Americans for the 2017-2018 school year. This marks the 25th year in which the NHSCA has honored those who triumph in and out of the classroom.

South Stokes sophomore Jackson Boles and senior Cooper Ross made the list which included 102 Academic All-Americans hailing from 34 states.

“This year’s Academic All-Americans are the epitome of what a student athlete is. Not only do they excel on the playing field, mat, court, pool, and track, but they also excel in the classroom,” stated NHSCA CEO Bobby Ferraro. “These student athletes are leaders in and out of the classroom and are the future leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to deem them Academic All-Americans.”

This year Massachusetts led the way with 10 Academic All-Americans, followed by North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, each with eight selections. The student athletes averaged a 3.9 GPA, and 42 students earned a 4.0 or better.

All honored Academic All-Americans will be recognized in the National High School Sports Hall of Fame Museum later this year.

Jackson Boles competes in wrestling and cross country for South Stokes. He won the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships in the 145lb weight division this year with a 37-4 season record. He was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference in cross country. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_SS-Jackson-Boles.jpg Jackson Boles competes in wrestling and cross country for South Stokes. He won the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships in the 145lb weight division this year with a 37-4 season record. He was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference in cross country. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Cooper Ross competes in wrestling and football at South Stokes. He took 2nd in the 170lb weight class of the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships this year and was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference in football. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_SS-Cooper-Ross.jpg Cooper Ross competes in wrestling and football at South Stokes. He took 2nd in the 170lb weight class of the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships this year and was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference in football. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News