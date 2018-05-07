Brown welcomes victory at Bowman Gray

It was a roller-coaster ride getting to Winner’s Circle, but Tim Brown was grateful for the change of tone for his 2018 season. He claimed the checkered for the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 – his first win of the year in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series.

Bobby Measmer of Concord was the fastest qualifier on Saturday. Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem, Burt Myers of Walnut Cove, and Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem rounded out the top four – and each of them had the choice of taking the Fans’ Challenge. Burt Myers and Brandon Ward chose not to start in the rear and take on the challenge. But Jonathan Brown and Bobby Measmer were bold enough to begin the race in the back of the field for a chance to win $3,000 if they finished back in the top four.

When the competitors randomly drew for position, George Brunnhoelzl III started on the pole with Tim Brown on the outside. Daniel Yates of Lexington started third with Burt Myers beside him in fourth.

Across ten cautions, the field battled for lap after lap. Myers was able to take to the outside row to battle Brunnhoelzl for the lead but was knocked back as he and Brunnhoelzl contended fiercely. On lap 53, Myers made the pass stick, and Brunnhoelzl fell back.

During the next double-file restart, Brunnhoelzl took to the outside to try and reclaim his position. He was unable to overtake Myers and became caught on the outside row. As he fell back, he tussled with Tim Brown – sending Brunnhoelzl’s car spinning.

Brown then moved up to challenge Myers for the lead over the course of four double-file restarts. Myers fought him back the first three times but lost on the fourth in the blink of an eye when tires spun and contact was made.

“We raced clean, and I drove the outside,” said Brown. “He’d give me room and I’d give him room. I don’t know if somebody behind him hit him and knocked him sideways. I got a run off the corner and my spotter said ‘clear.’”

“I just got a bad restart,” said Myers about relinquishing the lead. “Got a little sideways getting in, and I think me and him and the 04 [of Brandon Ward] all hit each other -just hard Bowman Gray Stadium racing.”

Myers pressured the bumper of Brown but was unable to shake him during the final laps. Brown went on to win – his first race of the season. “I’ve had a rough season so far even though we’ve finished decent,” said Brown. “Hopefully we’ll get some momentum now and keep winning.”

While Tim Brown’s luck was changing for the better, Jonathan Brown and Bobby Measmer ran into some bad luck. Both had to pit due to car issues and were unable to complete the Fans’ Challenge

Myers finished in second, with Jeremy Gerstner of Wesley Chapel, FL taking third.

In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Michael Adam of Yadkinville claimed the checkered in the first 20-lapper – managing to stay ahead of all the wreckage behind him as Tommy Neal of Walkertown and Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem battled. John Holleman of Winston-Salem brought home the win in the second 20-lap race.

Billy Gregg of Lexington earned the victory in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. In the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville and Chris Allison of Mocksville each brought home a win.

Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Kevin Powell Motorsports 100: 100 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

2 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC

3 27 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL

4 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

5 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

6 79 George Brunnhoelzl III Mooresville, NC

7 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC

8 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC

9 40 Frank Fleming Winston-Salem, NC

10 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

11 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

12 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC

13 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. Concord, NC

14 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

15 9 Jody Fritts Winston-Salem, NC

16 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC

17 41 Marty Edwards Winston-Salem, NC

Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

2 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

3 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

4 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

5 2 Andrew Durham Winston-Salem, NC

6 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

7 05 Tony Black Lexington, NC

8 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

9 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

10 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

11 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

12 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

13 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC

14 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

15 25 Matt Bodenheimer Wallburg, NC

16 48 Phillip Jones Lexington, NC

17 68 Robbie Brewer Winston-Salem, NC

18 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

19 62 Bubba Tilley Mount Airy, NC

20 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

21 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

2 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

3 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

4 2 Andrew Durham Winston-Salem, NC

5 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

6 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

7 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

8 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

9 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

10 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

11 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC

12 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

13 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

14 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

15 05 Tony Black Lexington, NC

16 48 Phillip Jones Lexington, NC

17 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 28 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC

2 72 Bryant Robertson Dobson, NC

3 5 Spencer Martin Winston-Salem, NC

4 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC

5 09 David Creed Mount Airy, NC

6 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC

7 49 Steven Berrier Germanton, NC

8 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC

9 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC

10 6 Austin Powell Concord, NC

11 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC

12 30 Blake Shupe Mount Airy, NC

13 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC

14 31 Brandon Butner East Bend, NC

15 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC

16 98 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC

17 29 Bradley Potts Clemmons, NC

18 66 Mike Evans King, NC

19 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC

20 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

21 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC

22 11 Hunter Hutchens Boonville, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

1st Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC

2 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC

3 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC

4 2 Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC

5 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC

6 22 Adam Thomas Winston-Salem, NC

7 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC

8 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC

9 14 Ken Bridges King, NC

10 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC

11 91 David Houck New London, NC

12 34 Steven Stoneman Asheboro, NC

13 5 Braxton McDaniel Mocksville, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

2nd Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 01 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC

2 02 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

3 76 Billy Cameron Jr Salisbury, NC

4 69 Brandon Crotts Winston-Salem, NC

5 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC

6 35 Johnny Baker Randleman, NC

7 3 Kyler Staley Reedy Creek, NC

8 20 Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC

9 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC

10 60 Brad Mickalowski Mocksville, NC

11 18 Jonathan Stimelchek Winston-Salem, NC

12 49 Shawn Hayes Lenoir, NC

13 6 Dale Patterson Mocksville, NC

14 26 K.C. Myers Winston-Salem, NC

15 8 Shane Southard Yadkinville, NC

Tim Brown (83) pressuring the bumper of race leader Burt Myers (1). Brown would later secure the lead and go on to win. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Myers1Brown83-1-.jpg Tim Brown (83) pressuring the bumper of race leader Burt Myers (1). Brown would later secure the lead and go on to win. Tim Brown celebrating in Winner’s Circle after taking the checkered in the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BrownWC-3-.jpg Tim Brown celebrating in Winner’s Circle after taking the checkered in the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100.