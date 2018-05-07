Wildcat lacrosse advances to second round of state playoffs

West Stokes advanced to the second round of the 1A/2A/3A NCHSAA state lacrosse playoffs for a second consecutive season with an 18-4 win over Community School of Davidson on Wednesday in King.

“I thought we played pretty well overall,” said Wildcat coach Colon Moore. “We focused mainly on doing the fundamental things tonight. We passed, caught, communicated and played a strong defensive game. We did a really good job in seeing the open player and that allowed us to sink a high percentage of our shots.”

Senior Reid Pettitt put the Cats on the board first within two minutes of the game starting on an assist from Parker Pratt. Alex Puckett added to the home team’s point total when he found the back of the net two minutes later. West extended their lead 7-0 with goals from Marcus Dowdy, Hunter Knowles, Puckett’s second score, Pratt and then Pettitt again. The Spartans tallied their first goal of the contest with 1:05 left in the period, but Puckett’s hat trick with one second left in the quarter gave the Wildcats an 8-1 advantage heading into the second.

Tristan Carter gave West an eight point lead with his first goal at 10:49. Pettitt added two more scores in the period and Jackson Sapp, Dowdy and Knowles gave the purple Cats a 14-3 lead at the half.

The Wildcats put four more goals on the scoreboard in the second half.

Pettitt and Dowdy had four goals each in the game for West Stokes. Puckett added three goals, while Knowles and Pratt secured two each. Goalie Tanner Cordial recorded seven saves and the Wildcats outshot Davidson 42 to 11. Junior Noah Muniz won 18 faceoffs and had nine ground balls to lead the team.

West improved to 12-6 overall and will face 3A Mount Tabor for a third time this season in the second round of the state playoffs on Tuesday at the Spartan’s field with game time planned at 7 p.m.

“We have got to do the fundamental things right if we want to advance beyond Mount Tabor,” Moore said. “It’s honestly too late in the season to be stating that, but it has been our downfall in games this season against more experienced teams.”

Senior Marcus Dowdy added four goals and tallied one assist in Wednesday’s game. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Marcus-Dowdy-MM.jpg Senior Marcus Dowdy added four goals and tallied one assist in Wednesday’s game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Noah Muniz led the Wildcats by winning 18 faceoffs and securing nine ground balls. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Noah-Muniz-MM.jpg Junior Noah Muniz led the Wildcats by winning 18 faceoffs and securing nine ground balls. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcat Reid Pettitt scores one of his four goals during the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Reid-Pettitt-MM-1.jpg Wildcat Reid Pettitt scores one of his four goals during the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Parker Pratt added two goals and two assists against Community School of Davidson on Wednesday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Parker-Pratt-MM.jpg Parker Pratt added two goals and two assists against Community School of Davidson on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News