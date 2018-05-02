Brothers take the night at Bowman Gray

When brothers Burt and Jason Myers pulled up to Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, they couldn’t have planned for a better night. Burt Myers claimed the pole and the win in the first Modified race with Jason winning the second.

The most important lap for Burt Myers in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series was his qualifying lap. Myers turned a 13.365, the fastest lap of the night. That put him starting on the pole with second-fastest qualifier Tim Brown of Tobaccoville starting beside him on the outside.

During the initial start, Myers and Brown clashed, banging nerf bars against each other. Myers emerged the leader with Brown falling back to second. Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem was right there in third ready to capitalize on any mistakes.

Myers never faltered, leading the rest of the way to take the checkered in the first 25-lapper. “You never count anything until you take that checkered flag,” said Myers. “This is a dream come true for me. God has blessed me with the ability to be a part of this – and my family to be here. It never gets old. And I’m never going to take it for granted.”

The “Madhouse Scramble” draw placed Randy Butner of Pfafftown on the pole for the second 25-lap race. Daniel Yates was right beside him on the outside and ready to take down his first career Modified win.

But disaster struck for Yates during the opening start as he collided hard with the guard rail, taking him out of the race. Jason Myers, who was slated to start fourth, was moved up to an outside row start. The younger Myers brother took advantage of the situation and shot out into the lead.

Jason Myers stayed at the head of the pack to take the victory. “I hated the 18 [of Daniel Yates] got his car tore up. I thought we were going to have a good race, but it opened the door for me to get to the front row,” said Jason Myers. “Randy [Butner] ran me clean. I can’t ask for much more than that – me and Randy have been racing clean for years. I don’t know what we did to this thing, but it was awful good that second race.”

In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown turned the tables on his horrible fortune from last week. After being taken out of the lead in the season-opening Sportsman race, Stoltz returned to grab the checkered on Saturday. Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem gave Stoltz a few stout taps to the rear bumper, threatening to take the lead away. But as the race went on, Ward’s car seemed to worsen – until his car broke on the white flag lap. Ward crossed the finish line in third, with Andrew Durham of Winston-Sale slipping to the inside to steal second away from Ward.

Taylor Branch of Lewisville claimed the win in the second Sportsman race – an emotional victory after the passing of his mother earlier in the year.

Spencer Martin of Winston-Salem held off Billy Gregg of Lexington to take the victory in the 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville and A.J. Sanders of Mocksville each brought home a win on Saturday.

Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

1st Modifed Race: 25 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC

2 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

3 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC

4 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

5 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

6 79 George Brunnhoelzl III Mooresville, NC

7 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC

8 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

9 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

10 40 Frank Fleming Winston-Salem, NC

11 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC

12 27 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL

13 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

14 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. Concord, NC

15 8 Darin Redmon Walnut Cove, NC

16 16 William Smith Mount Airy, NC

17 78 Bobby Skinger Charlotte, NC

18 9 Jody Fritts Winston-Salem, NC

19 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC

2nd Modifed Race: 25 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

2 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

3 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC

4 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC

5 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

6 79 George Brunnhoelzl III Mooresville, NC

7 40 Frank Fleming Winston-Salem, NC

8 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

9 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. Concord, NC

10 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC

11 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

12 16 William Smith Mount Airy, NC

13 8 Darin Redmon Walnut Cove, NC

14 9 Jody Fritts Winston-Salem, NC

15 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC

16 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

17 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC

18 27 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL

19 78 Bobby Skinger Charlotte, NC

Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

2 2 Andrew Durham Winston-Salem, NC

3 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

4 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

5 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

6 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

7 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

8 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

9 05 Tony Black Lexington, NC

10 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

11 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

12 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

13 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

14 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

15 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC

16 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

17 62 Bubba Tilley Mount Airy, NC

18 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

19 6 Shane Tuttle Winston-Salem, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

2 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

3 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

4 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

5 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

6 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

7 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

8 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

9 2 Andrew Durham Winston-Salem, NC

10 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

11 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

12 05 Tony Black Lexington, NC

13 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

14 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC

15 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

16 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

17 62 Bubba Tilley Mount Airy, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 5 Spencer Martin Winston-Salem, NC

2 28 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC

3 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC

4 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC

5 30 Blake Shupe Mount Airy, NC

6 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

7 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC

8 72 Bryant Robertson Dobson, NC

9 49 Steven Berrier Germanton, NC

10 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC

11 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC

12 98 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC

13 09 David Creed Mount Airy, NC

14 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC

15 6 Austin Powell Concord, NC

16 31 Brandon Butner East Bend, NC

17 33 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC

18 29 Bradley Potts Clemmons, NC

19 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC

20 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC

21 11 Hunter Hutchens Boonville, NC

22 66 Mike Evans King, NC

23 62 Kevin Hedgecock Thomasville, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

1st Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC

2 01 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC

3 61 Jason Keaton Mocksville, NC

4 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC

5 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC

6 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC

7 3 Kyler Staley Reedy Creek, NC

8 26 K.C. Myers Winston-Salem, NC

9 60 Brad Mickalowski Mocksville, NC

10 14 Ken Bridges King, NC

11 20 Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC

12 75 Jeffery Burrow Thomasville, NC

13 34 Steven Stoneman Asheboro, NC

14 19 Mike Lowery Sophia, NC

15 15 Dwayne Bryant Pilot Mountain, NC

16 22 Adam Thomas Winston-Salem, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series

2nd Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC

2 8 Shane Southard Yadkinville, NC

3 2X Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC

4 76 Billy Cameron Jr Salisbury, NC

5 49 Shawn Hayes Lenoir, NC

6 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC

7 23 Andy Spears Lexington, NC

8 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC

9 00 Daryl Bryant Pilot Mountain, NC

10 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC

11 37 Josh Osborne Salisbury, NC

12 02 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

13 13 Chase Hunt Lexington, NC

14 18 Jonathan Stimelchek Winston-Salem, NC

15 69 Brandon Crotts Winston-Salem, NC

16 5 Braxton McDaniel Mocksville, NC

Myers smiles in Winner’s Circle after winning the first Modified race on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BMyersWC.jpg Myers smiles in Winner’s Circle after winning the first Modified race on Saturday. After taking the checkered in the second Modified race, Jason Myers smiles in Winner’s Circle. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_JMyersWC-1-.jpg After taking the checkered in the second Modified race, Jason Myers smiles in Winner’s Circle. Burt Myers (1) and Tim Brown (83 – outside row) battle for the lead during the opening of the first Modified race. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Myers1_Brown83.jpg Burt Myers (1) and Tim Brown (83 – outside row) battle for the lead during the opening of the first Modified race.