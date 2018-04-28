Lady Wildcats earn monumental win against Forbush

Forbush has only lost one regular season Western Piedmont Athletic 2A conference game since April of 2014, but on Thursday night West Stokes capitalized on two errors by the Falcons and beat the powerhouse school 5-2 on a wet, rainy night in King.

“I’m super excited for the girls and extremely happy with how we played,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “It’s the first time that a West Stokes softball team has beaten Forbush in the history of the program. We came out focused, but were having fun. We have had to practice inside a lot this week, but have made it fun for the girls. They are loose and looking forward to closing out the season strong.”

The first inning went by pretty fast, but the Falcons threatened to get on the board in the second. They loaded the bases with two outs on a hit, a single and a walk, but sophomore pitcher Allison Mabe struck out Nevaeh Hemric to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

The Wildcats forged ahead with three runs on four hits in the third stanza. Freshman Tyler Bumgarner led the inning with a single to right field and then was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Taylor Cunningham. Hannah Wood singled over the second baseman’s head and then Faye Lawson grounded out to third base plating Bumgarner. Mackenzie Parker singled up the middle bringing home Woody and then Mabe helped herself with a base hit pushing Parker home for the 3-0 advantage.

Forbush closed the gap to 3-1 in the fifth on a double by Hemric and a two out single by Falcon pitcher Cati Mickles.

West cushioned their lead in the bottom of the sixth on two unearned runs. Mabe and Rachel Delcamp walked and then freshman Tori Tucker hit a rocket to third base, but the ball hit the first baseman’s mitt and went past her allowing pinch runner Kalyn Womack and Delcamp to score making it 5-1 with three outs to go.

The visitors tacked on a run in the seventh inning, but Mabe was able to get Gracen Davis to pop up to Abigail Gordon and ended the game with runners on first and third.

Parker was 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI for West Stokes. Woody, Mabe and Bumgarner all added a hit in the game. Lakyn Baity and Hemric collected two hits each in the contest with Hemric scoring both runs. Mabe received the win on the mound with two runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

The Wildcats improved to 16-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play. Forbush drops to 17-5 and 10-1.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Freshman Tyler Bumgarner starts the third inning off with a hit and then scores the first run against Forbush on Thursday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Softball-Tyler-Bumgarner-MM.jpg Freshman Tyler Bumgarner starts the third inning off with a hit and then scores the first run against Forbush on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Mackenzie Parker scores from second base on a base hit on Thursday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Softball-Mackenzie-Parker-MM-1.jpg Senior Mackenzie Parker scores from second base on a base hit on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Faye Lawson knocks in the first run for the Wildcats on Thursday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Softball-Faye-Lawson-MM.jpg Faye Lawson knocks in the first run for the Wildcats on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Pitcher Allison Mabe earned her 15th win on the mound Thursday against Forbush. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Softball-Allison-Mabe-MM.jpg Pitcher Allison Mabe earned her 15th win on the mound Thursday against Forbush. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News