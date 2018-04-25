Myers wins season opener at Bowman Gray

The opening weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium put defending champion Burt Myers to the test. But over 200 laps later, Myers showed that he was up for the challenge.
The weekend started with qualifying for the Hayes Jewelers 200 on Friday. Myers turned the fastest lap for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series and was set to start on the pole on Saturday. “You want to come out here and make your mark the first race of the year. This is the biggest race,” said Myers on Friday. “Hopefully this can set the tone for your season. Last year we were able to win this race and come away with the championship. Hopefully if we can continue that pattern, we’ll set the pace this year too.”
Starting beside Myers was rival Tim Brown of Tobaccoville, with Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem starting the race in third. Ward leaped up to second place during the first few laps and set his sights on passing Myers for the lead.
For 11 double-file restarts, Ward took to the outside. But he couldn’t make the pass stick. “Track position means a lot over here, and Burt – he’s been a great car all weekend. I feel like we’ve had two of the best cars – us and him,” said Ward. “We battled door to door there on a couple of them but I just couldn’t ever get him cleared.”
While Ward and Myers were battling up front, wrecks were creating havoc throughout the rest of the field. Tim Brown collided with Bobby Measmer of Concord as they fought for third. Brown also was caught on the slick outside groove and collided with the guard rail. But turning the night around, Brown was able to steer back up to a third place finish.
Chris Fleming of Mount Airy at one point fought up to second place. He bumped into Measmer, sending him spinning. Fleming then later collided with Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem in a thunderous impact.
Burt Myers went on to take the checkered, while Ward finish behind him in second. “I had to work my butt off man, I’ll tell you. Brandon and his car were probably a little bit better than we were, but I was still able to maintain position. He never went away. I really thought that I was going to ease away from him, and he just stayed right there,” said Myers.
Tim Brown finished in third. Frank Fleming of Mount Airy took fourth.
The Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series put on a show. Michael Adams of Yadkinville, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown, and John Holleman of Winston-Salem traded the lead back and forth. But while Holleman and Stoltz battled for the top spot, Dylan Ward slipped inside and stole the lead and the win away.
Billy Gregg of Lexington won in a packed 28-car field for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Chase Hunt of Lexington and Wesley Thompson of Advance each brought home a victory.
Race Results
Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series
Hayes Jewelers 200: 210 laps completed (race extended due to caution)
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Hometown
|
1
|1
|Burt Myers
|Walnut Cove, NC
|2
|4
|Brandon Ward
|Winston-Salem, NC
|3
|83
|Tim Brown
|Tobaccoville, NC
|4
|40
|Frank Fleming
|Winston-Salem, NC
|5
|5
|Randy Butner
|Pfafftown, NC
|6
|75
|Lee Jeffreys
|Wallburg, NC
|7
|44
|Daniel Beeson
|Kernersville, NC
|8
|92
|Brody Jones
|Statesville, NC
|9
|79
|George Brunnhoelzl III
|Mooresville, NC
|10
|16
|Chris Fleming
|Mount Airy, NC
|11
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr.
|Concord, NC
|12
|18
|Daniel Yates
|Lexington, NC
|13
|27
|Jeremy Gerstner
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|14
|4
|Jason Myers
|Walnut Cove, NC
|15
|12
|Mike Norman
|Lewisville, NC
|16
|22
|Jonathan Brown
|Winston-Salem, NC
|17
|65
|Danny Bohn
|Huntersville, NC
|18
|53
|John Smith
|Mount Airy, NC
Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series
Sportsman Race: 40 laps
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Hometown
|1
|70
|Dylan Ward
|Winston-Salem, NC
|2
|55
|Zack Ore
|Winston-Salem, NC
|3
|19
|Michael Adams
|Yadkinville, NC
|4
|2
|Andrew Durham
|Winston-Salem, NC
|5
|4
|John Hollman
|Winston-Salem, NC
|6
|07
|Kevin Neal
|Walkertown, NC
|7
|05
|Tony Black
|Lexington, NC
|8
|86
|Taylor Branch
|Lewisville, NC
|9
|18
|Kenny Bost
|Winston-Salem, NC
|10
|12
|Justin Taylor
|Kernersville, NC
|11
|02
|Derek Stoltz
|Walkertown, NC
|12
|38
|Mitch Gales
|Thomasville, NC
|13
|30
|Tanner Tilley
|Mount Airy, NC
|14
|01
|Amber Lynn
|Walkertown, NC
|15
|21
|Tommy Neal
|Walkertown, NC
|16
|25
|Matt Bodenheimer
|Wallburg, NC
|17
|62
|Bubba Tilley
|Mount Airy, NC
|18
|92
|Kyle Southern
|Rural Hall, NC
|19
|68
|Robbie Brewer
|Winston-Salem, NC
|20
|48
|Phillip Jones
|Lexington, NC
|21
|6
|Shane Tuttle
|Winston-Salem, NC
|22
|3
|Jeff Garrison
|Arcadia, NC
|23
|14
|Terry Thompson
|Winston-Salem, NC
Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series
Street Stock Race: 8 of 20 laps completed (race ended early due to curfew)
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Hometown
|1
|28
|Billy Gregg
|Lexington, NC
|2
|1
|Christian Joyce
|Trinity, NC
|3
|72
|Bryon Robertson
|Dobson, NC
|4
|5
|Spencer Martin
|Winston-Salem, NC
|5
|30
|Blake Shupe
|Mount Airy, NC
|6
|13
|Kevin Gilbert
|Mocksville, NC
|7
|97
|Jeremy Warren
|Winston-Salem, NC
|8
|22
|Brian Wall
|Winston-Salem, NC
|9
|99
|Bryan Sykes
|Winston-Salem, NC
|10
|49
|Steven Berrier
|Germanton, NC
|11
|15
|Nick Wall
|Pfafftown, NC
|12
|16
|Brad Lewis
|Winston-Salem, NC
|13
|98
|Nate Gregg
|Lexington, NC
|14
|66
|Mike Evans
|King, NC
|15
|14
|Aaron Hylton
|Kernersville, NC
|16
|40
|Taylor Robbins
|Winston-Salem, NC
|17
|69
|Gerald Robinson Jr.
|Winston-Salem, NC
|18
|52
|Fletcher Whaley
|Advance, NC
|19
|11
|Hunter Hutchens
|Booneville, NC
|20
|51
|Raleigh Grant
|Welcome, NC
|21
|62
|Kevin Hedgecock
|Thomasville, NC
|22
|33
|Dennis Lanier
|Lexington, NC
|23
|29
|Bradley Potts
|Clemmons, NC
|24
|77
|James Allison
|Mocksville, NC
|25
|08
|Jacob Creed
|Dobson, NC
|26
|6
|Austin Powell
|Concord, NC
|27
|09
|David Creed
|Mount Airy, NC
|28
|7
|Kenneth Stimpson
|Lewisville, NC
Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series
1st Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps
FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Hometown
|1
|13
|Chase Hunt
|Lexington, NC
|2
|8
|Shane Southard
|Yadkinville, NC
|3
|24
|A.J. Sanders
|Mocksville, NC
|4
|33
|DJ Dean
|Thomasville, NC
|5
|47
|Tyler McDonald
|Thomasville, NC
|6
|1
|Grayson Keaton
|Mocksville, NC
|7
|35
|Johnny Baker
|Randleman, NC
|8
|04
|Josh Broome
|Thomasville, NC
|9
|76
|Billy Cameron Jr.
|Salisbury, NC
|10
|54
|Juston Owens
|Walnut Cove, NC
|11
|49
|Shawn Hayes
|Lenior, NC
|12
|18
|Michael Lowery
|Sophia, NC
|13
|83
|T.J. Whaley
|Germanton, NC
|14
|75
|Jeffery Burrow
|Thomasville, NC
|15
|26
|K.C. Myers
|Winston-Salem, NC
|16
|7
|Joel Stewart
|Mocksville, NC
|17
|0
|Carlos Clifton
|Germanton, NC
|18
|34
|Steven Stoneman
|Asheboro, NC
|19
|69
|Brandon Crotts
|Winston-Salem, NC
Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series
2nd Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Hometown
|1
|02
|Wesley Thompson
|Advance, NC
|2
|81
|Chuck Wall
|Lexington, NC
|3
|68
|Tyler Bush
|Clemmons, NC
|4
|27
|Austin Cates
|Tobaccoville, NC
|5
|01
|Chris Allison
|Mocksville, NC
|6
|23
|Andy Spears
|Lexington, NC
|7
|60
|Brad Mickalowski
|Mocksville, NC
|8
|00
|Daryl Bryant
|Pilot Moutain, NC
|9
|22
|Adam Thomas
|Winston-Salem, NC
|10
|6
|Dale Patterson
|Mocksville, NC
|11
|3
|Kyler Staley
|Reedy Creek, NC
|12
|20
|Scarlett Dahmer
|Kernersville, NC
|13
|28
|Robert Mabe
|Germanton, NC
|14
|91
|David Houck
|New London, NC
|15
|37
|Josh Osborne
|Salisbury, NC
|16
|10
|David Hopkins
|Winston-Salem, NC
|17
|15
|Dwayne Bryant
|Pilot Mountain, NC
|18
|2X
|Brandon Brendle
|Winston-Salem, NC