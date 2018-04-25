Stokes Post 290 announces baseball tryouts

Stokes County Post 290 Legion Baseball has returned for their second year and announced they’ll hold tryouts at West Stokes High School on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. for the summer season.

“Legion baseball is a great chance for players to represent their community and play with the best high school players in their area,” said head coach Thomas Newsome. “It really instills pride in the community and creates great friendships between kids who normally wouldn’t get the chance to play together.”

Registration will begin at 2 p.m. and a parent or guardian needs to accompany the player. The participant must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2001 in order to tryout.

“We can draw players from any of the Stokes County and Surry County High Schools,” Newsome added. “Our team really came together last year. We started the season 1-3 and struggled to put it all together as a team. As the friendships developed, we started to play for one another and we finished the season on a hot streak going 11-2 and made the playoffs.”

The league games will start May 15 and run through June 30 with a 22 game schedule. Playoffs will begin on July 5 with the best two-out-of-three series each round.

“We believe when players see how other players are successful and carry themselves it can have a big effect on everyone involved,” Newsome said. “We as a coaching staff try to encourage and build up players so they’ll put in the hard work it takes to be successful. We want to be good role models, share our baseball knowledge, and show them if they work hard they can be successful on the field and in life. We believe if we do these things team success will follow.”

Post 290 is a 501(c)(3) organization and accepts sponsorship levels. They have an orange and black level donation package and its tax deductible.

If you have any questions or want more information contact them at stokeslegionbaseball@gmail.com.

Stokes County Post 290’s 2017 Legion baseball team. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_2017-Legion-Post-290.jpg Stokes County Post 290’s 2017 Legion baseball team. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News