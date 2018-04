Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Apr. 12 – Thursday

North Stokes Track vs. Winston-Salem Prep & East Surry: Boys – ES (76), WS-Prep (51), NS (29); Girls – NS (51), WS-Prep (48), ES (6)

South Stokes Track @ Bishop McGuinness: Boys – MA (85), SS (77), BM (61); Girls – MA (96), SS (53), Millennium (21), BM (10)

West Stokes Track @ Surry Central vs. North Surry & Forbush: Boys – WS (74), F (89), SC (56), NS (51); Girls – F (89), WS (71), NS (61), SC (22)

West Stokes Womens Lacrosse vs. RJ Reynolds (Sr. Night): No score reported

South Stokes Softball vs. Glenn: Lost 6-4

Apr. 13 – Friday

North Stokes Baseball vs. Mount Airy: Lost 3-1

West Stokes Baseball @ Atkins: Won 14-3

North Stokes Soccer vs. Mount Airy: Lost 5-0

South Stokes Soccer vs. Bishop McGuiness: Won 2-0

South Stokes Softball @ Southwest Guilford: Lost 15-0

North Stokes Softball @ East Surry: Won 7-2

South Stokes Baseball vs. East Surry: Lost 15-0

Apr. 14 – Saturday

West Stokes Softball vs. Alexander Central: Lost 7-5

West Stokes Softball vs. Owen: Lost 4-3

West Stokes Baseball vs. South Stokes: West won 15-5

Apr. 16 – Monday

North Stokes & South Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Hemlock Golf Course: No results

West Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Mount Airy Country Club: No results

West Stokes Softball @ Atkins: Won 18-0

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse @ Davie: Lost 14-3

North Stokes Soccer @ East Wilkes: 6 p.m. Lost 6-2

West Stokes Soccer @ Carver: 6 p.m. Won 9-0

Apr. 17 – Tuesday

North Stokes Baseball vs. East Surry: No score reported

West Stokes Softball vs. North Surry: Won 7-3

North Stokes Softball vs. Forsyth Country Day: Won 12-1

North Stokes Soccer vs. Bishop McGuinness: No score reported

South Stokes Soccer vs. East Surry: Won 6-0

West Stokes Soccer vs. Mount Tabor: Won 1-0

Scheduled

Apr. 19 – Thursday

North Stokes Baseball @ Surry Central: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. Reagan: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ Surry Central: 5:15 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Wilkes Central: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Softball @ Glenn: 6:30 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse vs. Mount Tabor: 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 20 – Friday

North Stokes Baseball @ East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. Surry Central: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. Carver: 4:30 p.m. (Double Header)

South Stokes Soccer vs. Mount Airy: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Softball vs. East Surry: 6 p.m.

Apr. 21 – Saturday

West Stokes Baseball @ R.J. Reynolds: 11:00 a.m.

Apr. 23 – Monday

Northwest 1A Conference Golf Tournament (South & North): TBA

WPAC 2A Conference Tennis Tournament (West Stokes) @ Walkertown: 11 a.m.

WPAC 2A Conference Golf Tournament (West Stokes) @ Cedarbrook: 12 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. North Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer vs. North Surry: 5:30 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ Walkertown: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse Conference Tournament @ West Stokes: 7 p.m.

Apr. 24 – Tuesday

Northwest 1A Conference Golf Tournament (South & North): TBA

WPAC 2A Conference Tennis Tournament (West Stokes) @ Walkertown: 11 a.m.

WPAC 2A Conference Golf Tournament (West Stokes) @ Cedarbrook: 12 p.m.

South Stokes vs. West Stokes & McMichael: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. North Stokes: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball @ Forbush: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. Forbush: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. South Stokes: 5 p.m. (Double Header)

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse Conference Tournament @ West Stokes: 5:30 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ East Surry: 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 – Wednesday

West Stokes Softball @ East Surry: 5 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer @ North Wilkes: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Softball @ Alleghany: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Atkins: 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Avery Carrick plays in the T-ball division at Walnut Cove Little League.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-2.jpg Avery Carrick plays in the T-ball division at Walnut Cove Little League. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Ellie White is down and ready in the game at Walnut Cove on Saturday morning.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-3.jpg Ellie White is down and ready in the game at Walnut Cove on Saturday morning. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Walnut Cove minor boys versus King Little League.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-5.jpg Walnut Cove minor boys versus King Little League. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Walnut Cove minor boys hosted King Little League on Saturday.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-6.jpg Walnut Cove minor boys hosted King Little League on Saturday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Walnut Cove minor girls play at Lion’s Park on Saturday.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL.jpg Walnut Cove minor girls play at Lion’s Park on Saturday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Walnut Cove minor girls join together before the game begins on Saturday.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Walnut-Cove-LL-7.jpg Walnut Cove minor girls join together before the game begins on Saturday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Catcher Luke Amos plays in the Walnut Cove minor boys division.