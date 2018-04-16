Wildcat lacrosse picks up wins

After losing to conference opponent Southwest Guilford 9-7 West Stokes dropped into third place, but the Wildcats quickly bounced back with a 15-2 win over North Davidson on Wednesday and a 17-2 victory over Atkins on Friday at home.

“I think the guys realized that the loss against Southwest could potential eliminate us from the state playoffs if we didn’t turn things around,” said Wildcat coach Colon Moore. “We have three conference games left including first place Mount Tabor. We still have control over the season with our play.”

On Wednesday, West used four goals in the first period and five in the second to take the win against the Black Knights (5-6, 2-3). Senior Reid Pettitt scored in the first 30 seconds of the contest for the early lead. Marcus Dowdy tallied four goals in the first half, while Pettitt, Sebastian Manzano, Hunter Knowles, and Alex Puckett recorded one each for the 9-0 edge.

The Wildcats added four more goals in the third quarter and two in the fourth for the final score.

Dowdy recorded six goals and five assists in the game. Jackson Sapp and Noah Muniz finished with seven ground balls each with Muniz winning 15 faceoffs. Goalie Tanner Cordial secured two saves.

“Our defense has played well all season,” Moore said. “Noah is winning faceoffs and giving us possession of the ball and opportunities to score. Tanner has stepped up big in a new roll in the goal and Marcus is playing well offensively. “

Friday, the Wildcats dominated the Camels by scoring 14 goals in the first half. Knowles started the game with the first followed by Puckett and Dowdy. Eleven players on the team scored for the Wildcats and six on the team added two goals.

Tristan Carter and Pettitt added two assists with their two goals. Knowles, Puckett, Joel Barr, and Parker Pratt were the other four athletes with two goals each. Sapp led the team with seven ground balls and Muniz won 14 faceoffs. Cordial tallied two more saves.

The Wildcats improved to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. West plays Atkins (3-8) on Monday and Bishop (7-2) on Wednesday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Jackson Sapp led the Wildcats with ground balls in wins over Atkins and North Davidson. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Jackson-Sapp-MM.jpg Jackson Sapp led the Wildcats with ground balls in wins over Atkins and North Davidson. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Marcus Dowdy tallied six goals and five assists for the Wildcats against North Davidson. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Marcus-Dowdy-MM.jpg Marcus Dowdy tallied six goals and five assists for the Wildcats against North Davidson. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Noah Muniz leads the team in faceoffs on the season. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Noah-Muniz-MM.jpg Noah Muniz leads the team in faceoffs on the season. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Goalie Tanner Cordiall saves a shot against North Davidson on Wednesday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Lacrosse-Tanner-Cordial-MM.jpg Goalie Tanner Cordiall saves a shot against North Davidson on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News