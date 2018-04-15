Lady Sauras secure first place

South Stokes won their fifth consecutive soccer game on Friday at home when freshman Evan O’Leary scored two early goals in a 2-0 pivotal Northwest 1A Conference win over Bishop McGuiness.

“The girls played really well and I’m happy for them,” said Saura coach Danny Bowman. “I thought scoring early gave us an advantage. We passed the ball well and had good spacing. Our defense continued their great play and Summer Coates did an amazing job in the goal tonight.”

The Sauras took a 1-0 lead in the first 26 seconds of the contest on a left footed 20 yard kick from O’Leary on an assist from Madison Greene. Three minutes later O’Leary took a throw in from the right side, settled the ball, and then kicked a shot that went over the outstretched hands of the visitor’s goalie for the 2-0 advantage.

The Villains continued to pressure the ball on offense and took several shots, but Coates stopped every attempt.

South had more opportunities to score in the first half, but several offside penalties, a yellow card, and a missed corner kick left it 2-0 at the break.

“Our back line helped secure the ball and kicked away a lot of potential shots on goal,” Bowman said. “We loaded up in the second half on defense and put an extra girl in the back to help. It was a very physical game and we knew they would try and put more pressure on us in the second half.”

O’Leary now has 18 goals on the season with her two against the Villains and Greene tallied her sixth assist of the year. Coates finished with 20 saves on Friday with 11 coming in the first half. Bishop outshot South 31-17 and had a 6-3 edge with corner kicks.

The 14th ranked Sauras are now 9-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play. They have outscored their Northwest opponents 25 to three this season and will host East Surry (1-10, 1-3) at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Madison Greene fights for the ball against Bishop on Friday night. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_SS-Soccer-Madison-Greene-KM.jpg Madison Greene fights for the ball against Bishop on Friday night. Kim McBride Photography | For the Stokes News Defensive senior Mary Weaver added several key kicks against the Villains on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_SS-Soccer-Mary-Weaver-KM.jpg Defensive senior Mary Weaver added several key kicks against the Villains on Friday. Kim McBride Photography | For the Stokes News Junior goalie Summer Coates finished with 20 saves for the Sauras on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_SS-Soccer-Summer-Coats-KM-2.jpg Junior goalie Summer Coates finished with 20 saves for the Sauras on Friday. Kim McBride Photography | For the Stokes News Freshman Evan O’Leary secured two goals in the Sauras match against Bishop. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_SS-Soccer-Evan-OLeary-KM.jpg Freshman Evan O’Leary secured two goals in the Sauras match against Bishop. Kim McBride Photography | For the Stokes News